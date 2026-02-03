Lefty Temu Gaylord Focker Nurse Reportedly Fired Over Unhinged Anti-ICE Videos

No further explanation is necessary: posting outrageous videos about harming law enforcement or wishing death upon them will lead to backlash and likely job termination. This is especially true for the left-leaning individuals in the healthcare sector, who often believe their emotions exempt them from responsibility. Sorry, but if you share foolish content, expect to face consequences.
Take Chad Malinowski, a Chicago-area nurse, who posted this:
Meet Chad Malinowski, a Chicago area nurse. Chad appears to suggest letting ICE agents bleed out and call on nurses to target them. He also says hospitals should fire all MAGA employees because they’re racists.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026
Chad works at Midwest Express Clinic and Carle Hospital according to… pic.twitter.com/jdi8yGeUtn
My daughter was at a @CarleHealth hospital for 10 days in the fall. Thanks so much, Chad, for not murdering her. https://t.co/wsNC3jkCDC— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 3, 2026
Which led to this:
UPDATE: Chad has started deleting videos.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026
Don’t worry, we have them all saved.
Still no word from @MWexpclinics or @CarleHealth. https://t.co/qwwVJkZEiI
And finally this:
BREAKING UPDATE: Chad claims he’s been fired and is almost in tears, trying to backtrack his statements— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026
We reached out to the clinic to confirm and will update when they respond. https://t.co/qwwVJl0c8g pic.twitter.com/sV64Z9bk6u
Recommended
FAFO, Temu ‘Gaylord Focker.’
Amy has covered other insane nurses, one of whom suggested people inject them with paralytics, which is attempted murder. Another declared he’d refused to administer anesthesia. He’s since had his nursing license revoked. You can’t say this stuff while working in Florida, man. Get wrecked.
