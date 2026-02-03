So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard...
So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing
Remember Ed Martin? Here's What Happened to Him...and It's Not Good
Flashback: That Time a White Lib Woman Said She Loved That Her Unofficial...
VIP
Nothing Says 'I'm Crazy' More Than Rich, Gated-Community Libs Raging About ICE
If You Get Your Morals From Musicians, You’re Probably a Moron
The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate
VIP
The 'Stolen Land' Paradox
The U.K.’s Latest Diversity Scheme Has a Bone to Pick With Dogs
A Test of Wills
Tax the Dog (Walker)
Billie Hellish
Alberta Pays More, Gets Less—and Performs Better
Judge Targets Kristi Noem in Unhinged Decision Blocking Haitian Migrant Policy Change
Tipsheet

Lefty Temu Gaylord Focker Nurse Reportedly Fired Over Unhinged Anti-ICE Videos

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 03, 2026 6:00 AM
AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra

No further explanation is necessary: posting outrageous videos about harming law enforcement or wishing death upon them will lead to backlash and likely job termination. This is especially true for the left-leaning individuals in the healthcare sector, who often believe their emotions exempt them from responsibility. Sorry, but if you share foolish content, expect to face consequences.  

Advertisement

Take Chad Malinowski, a Chicago-area nurse, who posted this:

Which led to this:

And finally this: 

Recommended

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

FAFO, Temu ‘Gaylord Focker.’  

Amy has covered other insane nurses, one of whom suggested people inject them with paralytics, which is attempted murder. Another declared he’d refused to administer anesthesia. He’s since had his nursing license revoked. You can’t say this stuff while working in Florida, man. Get wrecked. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing Matt Vespa
Judge Targets Kristi Noem in Unhinged Decision Blocking Haitian Migrant Policy Change Joseph Chalfant
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
Remember Ed Martin? Here's What Happened to Him...and It's Not Good Matt Vespa
The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
Advertisement