Sunny Hostin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Iran

There are some things you can always count on: the sun rising in the east, water being wet, and Sunny Hosting making a fool of herself on "The View."

Hostin, like most of her co-hosts, doesn't like President Trump so she reflexively opposes anything President Trump does, and this writer is convinced that she would be upset if President Trump announced a cure for cancer. But Hostin isn't deterred by her ignorance, not even when she's exposed for being a hypocrite and out-of-touch on issues like Iran.

We'll start with her argument that the strikes on Iran are "illegal" and "unconstitutional." They're not, and President Trump has decades of precedent on which to base his decision to strike.

The View's Sara Haines PUSHES BACK on co-host Sunny Hostin for whining about Trump's "illegal" and "unconstitutional" bombing of Iran 👏👏👏



"Every modern president since Reagan has done this — attacks from Syria, Libya, Bosnia, Panama...Congress has ceded this power a long time… pic.twitter.com/e3oNxAmnCp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

"In regards to what Sunny is saying about it being an illegal war, every modern president since Reagan has done this: attacks from Syria, Libya, Bosnia, Panama. So it happens continually, to give it context," Haines said.

"Congress has ceded this power a long time ago," Haines continued, "if you want to be part of the conversation, don't hand your power over to the presidents, which they've done."

"I trust often the generals in the military. 74 retired U.S. generals and admirals came out, endorsing this operation," Haines said. "Saying that 'since its inception 47 years ago, this regime has endangered the lives of U.S. troops, diplomats, civilians across the Middle East and here at home."

"I trust that these career military generals ... have seen stuff that we have not seen and the fact that they're coming out to say ... this needed to happen. I do trust that," Haines added."

Elisabeth Hasselbeck also got Hostin to say she's not happy that the tyrannical, oppressive Iranian regime has been obliterated, which is even more revealing.

🚨SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Elisabeth Hasselbeck confronts Sunny Hostin over her double standards on Operation Epic Fury vs. the 2011 bombing of Libya under Obama



Hasselbeck: [You disagree with the means, but] "Do you like the result?"



Hostin: "No, I don't"



Hasselbeck:… pic.twitter.com/tNwtgpulMx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

"So did you believe it was illegal in April of 2011 when the Office of Legal Counsel memo stated from President Obama that the President has constitutional authority to direct the use of military force in Libya, because he could responsibly determine that such a use of force was in the national interest? Congressional approval was not constitutionally required to use military force in these operations," Hasselbeck asked.

Hostin countered by saying she wasn't on "The View" in 2011, but then she said, "The Office of Legal Counsel was involved."

"This came after," Hasselbeck said, referring to the memo.

"But the Office of Legal Counsel is the office in the Department of Justice ... that reviews these things and makes legal determinations. This President doesn't go through the Office of Legal Counsel, does not go to Congress," Hostin said. "Congress has the power to approve wars ... this President is acting more like a king."

"I maintain this is illegal and unconstitutional," Hostin later said.

"Do you like the result?" Hasselbeck asked.

"No, I don't," Hostin replied.

And there it is, folks. The Left is fine with a tyrannical regime killing tens of thousands of its own citizens, when the alternative is acknowledging that President Trump did something right.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

