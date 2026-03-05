BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Fairfax Is the Real State of the Union for Democrats
Fairfax Is the Real State of the Union for Democrats
Ground Troops in Iran? Here's What the White House Just Said About It.
Ground Troops in Iran? Here's What the White House Just Said About It.
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
Trump's Way of War
Trump's Way of War
A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire. Guess How Many Times He's Been Arrested.
A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire....
Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer Was Perfect
Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer...
VIP
‘Luigi: The Musical’ Is More Than Tasteless — It’s a Warning
‘Luigi: The Musical’ Is More Than Tasteless — It’s a Warning
Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien. This Was Her Reaction.
Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien....
Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates
Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates
VIP
Washington State Bill to Ban Law Enforcement from Wearing Mask Nears Passage
Washington State Bill to Ban Law Enforcement from Wearing Mask Nears Passage
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith in the President
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith...
Steve Hilton Slams Gavin Newsom for Treating California As a Stepping Stone to the White House
Steve Hilton Slams Gavin Newsom for Treating California As a Stepping Stone to...
Operation Epic Fury Is Sending Shockwaves Through Beijing
Operation Epic Fury Is Sending Shockwaves Through Beijing
Tipsheet

Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign Ahead of Trump Endorsement

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 05, 2026 1:45 PM
Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign Ahead of Trump Endorsement
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running against Sen. John Cornyn in the primary race, said he would only consider dropping out of the race if his opponent commits to backing the SAVE Act. Previously, he suggested that he would remain in the campaign even if President Donald Trump backs Cornyn.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Paxton said the SAVE Act "is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I'm committed to helping President Trump get it done."

He then declared he "would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act."

Then he savaged Cornyn as "a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill" and that "Fake News reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is a GOP-backed bill that would require voters to show official documents proving U.S. citizenship when they register to vote in federal elections. These can include a passport or birth certificate. It would also strengthen photo ID requirements. The House has already passed the measure.

Cornyn is a strong supporter of the SAVE Act. “It is ridiculous that we need to pass a bill to ensure that Americans alone are the ones voting in our federal elections, but thanks to Joe Biden’s reckless open-border policies and Democrat-run sanctuary cities, this is the reality we live in,” he said in a statement.

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

However, the senator has opposed eliminating the filibuster since 2017. However, he did signal that he is open to making limited changes or carve-outs for spending and funding bills so that a smaller minority cannot shut down the government, which means he could be amenable to a limited action on the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act.

During a Wednesday appearance on Real America’s Voice, Paxton said he “spent a year of my life campaigning against John Cornyn because John has not represented the people of Texas well.”

“He sided with Joe Biden on Second Amendment restriction, he sided with Joe Biden on bringing Afghan refugees to settle here without vetting them…he’s been against Trump in both of his elections, said he should run last time,” Paxton said.

The attorney general declared that he would remain in the race regardless of who Trump endorses.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he will endorse a candidate in the Texas Republican Senate primary after neither contender won more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, which means the race is headed into a runoff election on May 26.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that the primary race cannot “be allowed to go on any longer” and that “Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough.” He called on the person who does not receive his endorsement to drop out and allow the nominee to focus on the general election.

Since then, Republican leadership has been lobbying Trump to back Cornyn, believing he has the best chance to defeat Democratic challenger state Rep. James Talarico, who defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30).

Trump responded to Paxton’s comments in an interview with Politico by suggesting it may push him to endorse Cornyn after all.

President Donald Trump appears to be leaning toward endorsing Sen. John Cornyn in the Texas GOP Senate primary, issuing a stark warning to state Attorney General Ken Paxton in an interview with POLITICO.

The president, in a brief phone conversation Thursday morning, said an endorsement will be “made pretty soon” before addressing Paxton, who recently said he would not drop out of the race even if Trump endorses Cornyn.

“Well, that’s bad for him to say,” Trump said. “That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction.”

Trump had previously stated he would ask the candidate he does not endorse to step aside.

Advertisement

There has not yet been polling regarding the Cornyn/Paxton matchup since Tuesday’s election. But an Emerson College Polling survey published on February 28 showed Cornyn leading Talarico by three points while Paxton was tied with him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Trump's Way of War Victor Davis Hanson
Oh, You Knew This Was Going to Happen at Yesterday's White House Press Briefing Matt Vespa
Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien. This Was Her Reaction. Amy Curtis
Operation Epic Fury Is Sending Shockwaves Through Beijing Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
Advertisement