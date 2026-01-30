Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest?
Another Leftist Nurse Can No Longer Practice in Florida

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 30, 2026 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Robert Ray

Earlier this week, we told you about Erik Martindale, the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who said he would deny "MAGA patients" anesthesia during surgical procedures.  In a post on social media, Martindale wrote, "I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!"

As we pointed out, while Florida law does allow for certain conscience-based objections to procedures, those are for "a sincerely held religious, moral, or ethical belief" and the law has limits. Namely, it "may not be construed to waive or modify any duty a health care provider or health care payor may have to provide or pay for other health care services that do not violate their right of medical conscience, to waive or modify any duty to provide any informed consent required by law, or to allow a health care provider or payor to opt out of providing health care services to any patient or potential patient."

In other words, there are no "religious, moral, or ethical beliefs" that would allow Martindale to deny anesthesia to a patient because of that patient's political beliefs.

Now Martindale can join Lexie Lawler on the unemployment line, because he is no longer licensed in the state of Florida.

According to Fox News, it appears that Martindale relinquished his license and that he broke the nursing compact by moving to Indiana without notifying the Florida Board of Nursing.

Users pointed out that it appears Martindale has licenses in other states, including California and Alaska. 

Some states, such as Florida and Alaska, are part of the nursing licensure compact, an agreement that allows nurses to practice in other states under their home-state license. Alaska is also part of that compact; California is not. That means Florida suspending Martindale's license could impact his work in Alaska, too, but not in California.

Indiana is also a compact state, but Martindale relinquishing the license may not impact his ability to work in other states.

Indiana should be made aware of Martindale's views, too.

The Left loves to say that healthcare is a right, unless you're unvaccinated or a Trump supporter, that is.

This is the only way to end the scourge of healthcare professionals who think they're above ethical standards.

After his initial post went viral, Martindale said his account was hacked.

