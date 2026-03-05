Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien. This Was Her Reaction.

Not only is Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger covering herself in glory just two months into her tenure, but her Lt. Governor, Ghazala Hashmi, is also showing how Democrats really feel about Americans who are killed by illegal immigrants, thanks to her party's pro-illegal immigrant, soft-on-crime policies.

Advertisement

Last week, Fairfax County mom Stephanie Minter was murdered at a bus stop by Abdul Jalloh, a violent illegal alien with at least 40 prior arrests. In November, the Fairfax County prosecutor's office was warned about Jalloh in an email from police who said it was only a matter of time before Jalloh murdered someone.

Now, Minter is dead, and Spanberger's administration is trying to protect Jalloh from ICE by demanding that ICE get a signed judicial warrant before the state will release Jalloh into federal custody.

Reporter Nick Minock, who broke the story about the police warning, attempted to ask Hashmi about Minter and Jalloh. Not only does Hashmi's handler physically block Minock, Hashmi smirks as she walks away without comment.

.@NickMinock attempted to ask Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Ghazala Hashmi about the murder of Stephanie Minter by an illegal alien with over 40 prior charges.



Her handler physically blocked him while Hashmi walked away smirking. pic.twitter.com/GgesT4nAGK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2026

This is how Democrats feel about women like Minter, ladies and gentlemen. To them, her death was an acceptable price to pay in the furtherance of their pro-criminal, pro-illegal immigration, pro-open borders policies.

By what right do democrats put their hands on a reporter who did nothing but ask a question?



I could understand if they threatened someone or "peacefully protest" blocked their way + refused to move



This guy put his grubby hands on someone who'd stopped walking — AK Hiker ✝️ (@ak_hiker) March 5, 2026

Democrats will tell us President Trump's "mean tweets" are an unconstitutional attack on the free press while their handlers assault reporters asking tough questions.

See, where Hashmi comes from - India - the leaders don’t have to worry about the little guys https://t.co/YTcAX8Au02 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 5, 2026

Democrats don't have to worry about the little guy anymore, either.

Why is Stephanie Minter not important to the State of Virginia? Wasn't she a resident? https://t.co/JlOhM5YqL6 — Key🗝🇺🇸 (@CounterTheFraud) March 5, 2026

Democrats made it very clear during the State of the Union that they do not stand with Americans, but they do stand with violent criminal illegals like Abdul Jalloh.

Virginia Is For Criminal Lovers💔💔💔 https://t.co/EVI5jzernW — SinglemaltScotch (WaterCannon/RubberBullets) (@Singlemalt_18) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

That's a sadly accurate update to the state motto.

She cannot even bring herself to offer condolences to the family. https://t.co/cu0i5vjT8S — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) March 4, 2026

That would be an admission of guilt, and the Democrats don't feel sorry at all that Stephanie Minter is dead. To them, she's acceptable collateral damage. If that sounds harsh, it's because it's reality. Democrats do not care about Americans, they do not want to keep us safe, and they will smirk when asked about it.

Keep that in mind in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.