Tipsheet

Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien. This Was Her Reaction.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 05, 2026 10:00 AM
Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien. This Was Her Reaction.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Not only is Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger covering herself in glory just two months into her tenure, but her Lt. Governor, Ghazala Hashmi, is also showing how Democrats really feel about Americans who are killed by illegal immigrants, thanks to her party's pro-illegal immigrant, soft-on-crime policies.

Last week, Fairfax County mom Stephanie Minter was murdered at a bus stop by Abdul Jalloh, a violent illegal alien with at least 40 prior arrests. In November, the Fairfax County prosecutor's office was warned about Jalloh in an email from police who said it was only a matter of time before Jalloh murdered someone.

Now, Minter is dead, and Spanberger's administration is trying to protect Jalloh from ICE by demanding that ICE get a signed judicial warrant before the state will release Jalloh into federal custody.

Reporter Nick Minock, who broke the story about the police warning, attempted to ask Hashmi about Minter and Jalloh. Not only does Hashmi's handler physically block Minock, Hashmi smirks as she walks away without comment.

This is how Democrats feel about women like Minter, ladies and gentlemen. To them, her death was an acceptable price to pay in the furtherance of their pro-criminal, pro-illegal immigration, pro-open borders policies.

Democrats will tell us President Trump's "mean tweets" are an unconstitutional attack on the free press while their handlers assault reporters asking tough questions.

Democrats don't have to worry about the little guy anymore, either.

Democrats made it very clear during the State of the Union that they do not stand with Americans, but they do stand with violent criminal illegals like Abdul Jalloh.

That's a sadly accurate update to the state motto.

That would be an admission of guilt, and the Democrats don't feel sorry at all that Stephanie Minter is dead. To them, she's acceptable collateral damage. If that sounds harsh, it's because it's reality. Democrats do not care about Americans, they do not want to keep us safe, and they will smirk when asked about it.

Keep that in mind in November.

