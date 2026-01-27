Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting'...
VCU Health Nurse Placed on Leave, Facing Investigation After Urging the Poisoning of ICE Agents

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 27, 2026 11:45 AM
NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Anyone who was paying attention during COVID would have realized then that healthcare is populated by a significant number of woke Leftists, many of whom showed their true colors during the pandemic. But the ongoing anti-ICE mob riots in Minneapolis, coupled with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement agenda, have brought the ugliness of healthcare back into the spotlight. In the last week, we've had nurses wish ill on both Usha Vance and Karoline Leavitt, who are expecting babies this year, and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) who said he wouldn't give Republicans anesthesia during surgeries.  

Now here's another nurse who is telling people to poison ICE agents.

"All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever," Malinda says. "That will probably be a deterrent.

Succinylcholine is a short-acting neuromuscular blocking agent, used in surgery or emergency situations to facilitate the insertion of an endotracheal breathing tube (intubation). If used without anesthesia, it can cause paralysis without loss of consciousness, which is dangerous. If administered improperly without respiratory support, it could cause respiratory failure or fatal heart rhythm disturbances. It's strictly controlled in hospital settings for a reason.

The video cuts to another snippet from Malinda where she says, "Anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that up with gloves, obviously, and get it in some water. Like a gallon of water. Get the poison ivy/oak water. And I'm going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands."

"The single ladies where these ICE guys are going have a chance to do something, you know, not without risk, but could help the cause for sure," she says in another clip. "Get on Tinder, get on Hinge. Find these guys. They're around. If they're an ICE agent, bring some Ex-Lax, put it in their drinks. Get them sick. Nobody's going to die, just enough to incapacitate them, get them off the street for the next day. Highly, easily deniable, you know. You could get sick, too. Won't eat there again. I'm just saying, let's get them where they eat," Malinda says. "Where's the hotel where they eat? Who makes the breakfast? Let's find them."

"You know, let's make their lives f***ing miserable."

Note that, like many Leftists, Malinda is not the one risking her freedom to do this, and she acknowledges as much. Under both Virginia and federal law, poisoning someone is a serious crime. In Virginia, doing so with the intent to injure and kill another is a Class 3 Felony, and federally, doing so violates the U.S. criminal code. So Malinda is fine with her followers facing years in prison and monumental fines.

During the writing of this article, VCU Health issued a statement indicating Malinda has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by both VCU Health and the VCU Police.

The statement said:

We prioritize the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care. We are aware of a series of videos that appear to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of our health system. The content of the videos is highly inappropriate and does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system.

VCU Police are assisting with the investigation. Per policy, while the investigation is underway, the individual is on administrative leave and will not be in our facilities or interacting with patients.

This is standard, and it is mostly VCU Health's way of checking the boxes if, in fact, they terminate Malinda's employment.

