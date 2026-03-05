BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Fairfax Is the Real State of the Union for Democrats
Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign Ahead of Trump Endorsement
Ground Troops in Iran? Here's What the White House Just Said About It.
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
Trump's Way of War
A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire. Guess How Many Times He's Been Arrested.
‘Luigi: The Musical’ Is More Than Tasteless — It’s a Warning
Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien. This Was Her Reaction.
Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates
Washington State Bill to Ban Law Enforcement from Wearing Mask Nears Passage
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith in the President
Steve Hilton Slams Gavin Newsom for Treating California As a Stepping Stone to the White House
Operation Epic Fury Is Sending Shockwaves Through Beijing
Tipsheet

Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer Was Perfect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 05, 2026 12:00 PM
Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer Was Perfect
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is the only Democrat who has his head on straight when it comes to Iran. Not only did he say the obliteration of Iranian leadership, including the Ayatollah Khamenei, was a good thing, but he also joined Republicans to thwart an attempt to end the Iran strikes yesterday.

The Left's latest bit of pro-Iran hysteria stems from the U.S. torpedoing an Iranian vessel in international waters, sinking it in the first torpedo-based strike since World War II. That strike wasn't illegal, of course, but the Left won't let that fact stand in the way of their latest anti-Trump narrative.

When asked about it, Fetterman gave the only reasonable answer, and it was pretty darned funny, too.

"I was wondering what you made of the Department of War's sinking of an Iranian naval ship today," said the Zeteo reporter. 

"I want to offer condolences to your boss," Fetterman replied, in reference to the fact that Zeteo is Mehdi Hasan's media outlet. "I know he's all broke up about the Ayatollah."

This writer has to confess, Fetterman is the only Democrat she likes.

"Yeah, no, what I'm saying though ... I know who you work for, it's very anti-Israel," Fetterman continued, "It is very anti-Israel and I'm very pro-Israel. So we can agree to disagree on things."

The reporter was undeterred.

"Do you think it's okay for the U.S. to bomb an Iranian naval ship in international waters?" he asked. 

"I think the world's better that he's dead. And I think it's a good thing now that Iran will never acquire a nuclear bomb," Fetterman said. 

"Is it okay for the U.S. to bomb naval ships without a declaration of war, though?" the reporter persisted.

"I'm sorry. I support killing the Iranian leadership," Fetterman replied. "Why wasn't [Hasan] upset about the way they killed all the Iranians? He wasn't angry about the killing of thousands and thousands of young Iranians. He didn't seem bothered by that."

That's a very pertinent question, especially as the reporter said Zeteo reports on "humanitarian" stories. Seems like the slaughter of tens of thousands of Iranians would fall under that category as opposed to the U.S. eliminating more of Iran's military.

Fetterman made Zeteo look like a fool.

Yes, he is.

That's exactly what the Democrats and their media allies deserve. Fetterman rejected the premise of the question and turned the conversation back on the hypocrisy of Hasan and the rest of the Left on the Iranian issue.

