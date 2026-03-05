Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer Was Perfect

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is the only Democrat who has his head on straight when it comes to Iran. Not only did he say the obliteration of Iranian leadership, including the Ayatollah Khamenei, was a good thing, but he also joined Republicans to thwart an attempt to end the Iran strikes yesterday.

Advertisement

The Left's latest bit of pro-Iran hysteria stems from the U.S. torpedoing an Iranian vessel in international waters, sinking it in the first torpedo-based strike since World War II. That strike wasn't illegal, of course, but the Left won't let that fact stand in the way of their latest anti-Trump narrative.

When asked about it, Fetterman gave the only reasonable answer, and it was pretty darned funny, too.

Senator John Fetterman’s response to @prem_thakker when asked about the illegal US strike on an Iranian Naval ship in international waters:



“I want to offer condolences to your boss [Mehdi]. I know he’s all broke up about the Ayatollah.” pic.twitter.com/dulSmb2jIl — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) March 4, 2026

"I was wondering what you made of the Department of War's sinking of an Iranian naval ship today," said the Zeteo reporter.

"I want to offer condolences to your boss," Fetterman replied, in reference to the fact that Zeteo is Mehdi Hasan's media outlet. "I know he's all broke up about the Ayatollah."

This writer has to confess, Fetterman is the only Democrat she likes.

"Yeah, no, what I'm saying though ... I know who you work for, it's very anti-Israel," Fetterman continued, "It is very anti-Israel and I'm very pro-Israel. So we can agree to disagree on things."

The reporter was undeterred.

"Do you think it's okay for the U.S. to bomb an Iranian naval ship in international waters?" he asked.

"I think the world's better that he's dead. And I think it's a good thing now that Iran will never acquire a nuclear bomb," Fetterman said.

"Is it okay for the U.S. to bomb naval ships without a declaration of war, though?" the reporter persisted.

"I'm sorry. I support killing the Iranian leadership," Fetterman replied. "Why wasn't [Hasan] upset about the way they killed all the Iranians? He wasn't angry about the killing of thousands and thousands of young Iranians. He didn't seem bothered by that."

That's a very pertinent question, especially as the reporter said Zeteo reports on "humanitarian" stories. Seems like the slaughter of tens of thousands of Iranians would fall under that category as opposed to the U.S. eliminating more of Iran's military.

Advertisement

Fetterman made Zeteo look like a fool.

Fetterman is an American treasure

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/CYLGqZ5PUI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 5, 2026

Yes, he is.

Fetterman is great. He is hounded every day by the Democrats' media enforcers and he brushes them off like flies. https://t.co/1wCkEhIhvb — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 5, 2026

That's exactly what the Democrats and their media allies deserve. Fetterman rejected the premise of the question and turned the conversation back on the hypocrisy of Hasan and the rest of the Left on the Iranian issue.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.