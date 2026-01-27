Here's the Other Viral Minnesota Video That Got Leftists Riled Up. It's a Nothingburger.

On January 7, Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent after she rammed him with her vehicle. On January 24, Alex Pretti was killed during an immigration enforcement raid—both ginned up the leftist mob. But there’s this encounter immigration officers had with Ramon Menera, a naturalized citizen, in Minneapolis that has the Left foaming at the mouth, a classic ‘Exhibit A’ moment regarding how America is now Nazi Germany with these federal officers enforcing the law.

Larry O’Connor wrote about the encounter, broke it down line by line, and noted that, aside from a lot of context missing, the encounter and detention were legal. Menera was detained and later released because he wasn’t straightforward regarding some of his answers when CPB approached him. Lying to a cop will get anyone slapped with handcuffs. Yet it’s Menera’s accent and the inquiries about that which led to the uproar. This incident occurred on January 14 in Columbia Heights.

The clip is only 35 seconds, but what occurred before the recording began, the records checks that followed, the release once citizenship was confirmed, and any explanation of the legal standard governing the stop were left out for obvious reasons: they blow up the leftist narrative.

“Why are you asking me for my papers?”

“Because of your accent.”🤔🤔🤔

“YOU have an accent.”

“Where were you born?”

“Where were YOU born?”



*arrests him for no reason* 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/inrlFgYAix — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 15, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security has pushed back strongly against claims of racial profiling. According to DHS: Agents were in a public area during an active enforcement operation

Individuals, including Menera, began yelling at agents in Spanish

A fluent Spanish-speaking agent identified a Mexican accent

Menera allegedly gave inconsistent answers about his birthplace

He refused to provide documentation, triggering a brief detention DHS maintains the stop was based on immigration-status indicators, not race, and says agents acted professionally given the circumstances. You don’t have to find that explanation comforting—but you can’t pretend it doesn’t exist. […] This encounter took place after the Supreme Court’s September 2025 decision in Noem v. Vasquez-Perdomo. In a 6–3 ruling, the Court allowed immigration officers to: Resume roving patrols

Consider language, accent, and nationality-related indicators as part of reasonable suspicion Justice Sotomayor warned the decision risked eroding civil-rights protections. Supporters argued it restored long-standing immigration enforcement authority. Either way, this is the controlling law. And most viral commentary conveniently omits it.

O’Connor added that the Left’s outrage over the arrest stems from policy issues—that doesn’t mean this is an example of America becoming fascist. Accent indicators are legal forms of inquiry in these circumstances. Not showing one’s ID when an officer requests it, again, will lead to detention. That goes for anyone. You can challenge the stop later, but in real time, when the law says, "Show me some ID," you’d better do it.

In conclusion, Menera was not arrested or charged and was released the same day. He was subjected to existing protocols for investigations of this manner by immigration enforcement officers. No doubt, there’s debate to be had here, but proof that this is the US of A becoming Nazi Germany—not so much.

“This was a lawful but controversial detention, not a citizen hauled away for asking questions. The viral clip generates outrage by stripping away legal context—especially the Supreme Court ruling that governs these encounters,” O’Connor wrote, adding that in 2026, the omission of the crucial details, which we often see in the media, is the real scandal.

No doubt, this has been used to jack up the unhinged hordes in Minneapolis.

