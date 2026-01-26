VIP
Happy Hands Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 26, 2026 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

The situation in Minnesota is out of control, and finally, happy hands lunatic Tim Walz has chosen reason, deciding to cooperate with Trump officials in the wake of the recent shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis last Saturday. It sparked another round of outrage from the Left, who claim, without evidence, that he was executed. Meanwhile, some conservatives claimed wrongly that he was about to commit mass slaughter before he was shot—Pretti was legally carrying a firearm at the protest. It’s created a total mess on messaging, and now Trump is stepping in to clean up the mess, appointing Tom Homan, who I assume is going to be the point person, not just of the overall operation in the state, but with Walz personally in resolving this matter (via Fox 21/Associated Press): 

Walz’ office said the call was “productive.” 

“The Governor made the case that we need impartial investigations of the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, and that we need to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota,” his office wrote in a release. 

Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both Minnesota residents and U.S. citizens, were fatally shot and killed by federal immigration officers in separate incidents in Minneapolis. 

Trump agreed to talk to the Department of Homeland Security about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, Walz’ office said, and also agreed to look into either reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota or working with the state “in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals.” 

Why the change of heart, Tim? For days, you’ve been on a psychopathic rant against federal immigration officers, comparing the situation to the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg, making not-so-subtle remarks about being at war with the federal government, and finally saying that what’s happening in your state, which you’ve allowed to devolve into anarchy, is not so dissimilar to the Nazis and Anne Frank. It’s crazy. You’re a crazy person, Tim—and screaming nonsense on a bullhorn atop a metal fence is mental patient antics.  

It’s now led to another person getting shot and killed over your incessant lies. But there could also be the issue of the anti-ICE signal chat being exposed, where some top Minnesota Democrats, who allegedly include Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, might have something to do with it. Reporter Cam Higby posted the contents of this chat over the weekend, showing a vast, coordinated effort to disrupt ICE operations. Some could argue it’s a blueprint on how to commit acts of domestic terrorism. 

