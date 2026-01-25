One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Law Professor Rips Apart Dems Over Latest Remarks on the Border Patrol Shooting...
You’re Going To Have Problem
Greenland? Hmm..
Conservatism Cannot Survive Without Truth
When We Choose to Fool Ourselves
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 304: Interviewing Museum of the Bible President on...
Antifa Lunatic Openly Advocates for Followers to Arm Up and March on 'Nazi...
Reflections on the Anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade'
For Conservatives to Resist Anti-Jewish Ovations on the Far-Right, Committed Christians Ha...
Three School Questions Parents Should Ask Candidates Before the 2026 Midterms
Trump’s Withdrawal From Collapsing Climate Narrative
Conservative Approach to the Homeownership Crisis in America
Can Iran Finally Break From 100 Years of Autocracy?
Tipsheet

The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name Looks Familiar

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 25, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

WARNING: Post contains some disturbing images.

Joe wrote about the shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. It was another incident where Democrats screamed bloody murder, the liberal media repeated the same line, and social media was aflame. We don’t know if this was murder or not. We need an investigation, and the state of Minnesota must start cooperating with federal immigration authorities unless they want to create more situations where people get killed. Pretti was armed with a handgun during the kerfuffle that led to him being shot.  

Advertisement

The city is once again a war zone, but reporter Cam Higby dropped a bombshell last night: the anti-ICE Signal chat that’s been used to coordinate operations against federal immigration agents and officials has been infiltrated and exposed. Higby got inside and learned as much as he could. Pretti was a member of the group, along with an alleged former campaign strategist for Tim Walz: 

Recommended

Law Professor Rips Apart Dems Over Latest Remarks on the Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA
Advertisement

You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean.  

The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles.  

When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. 

[…] 

A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day.  

This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences.  

My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people)   allowed by signal and people who are not chasing federal agents are asked to leave to create room for those who are.  

The dispatch calls also reach maximum capacity constantly. I believe it’s 50 people maximum. Which means, at any given time in each small zone, there are 50 people chasing agents. 

[…] 

THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING.  

Here an “observer” calls out a possible agent but says she’s just out walking her dog so can’t continue on. 

Dispatch called for “backup”  

Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

Advertisement

There is a home base for this operation, though Higby has yet to determine its location. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Rips Apart Dems Over Latest Remarks on the Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
You’re Going To Have Problem Kevin McCullough
The Minnesota Shooting Involving Border Patrol Is Going to Lead to a Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Greenland? Hmm.. Mark Lewis
Climate-Change Update: Chicago is COLD in Winter Tom Tradup

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Law Professor Rips Apart Dems Over Latest Remarks on the Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement