The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name Looks Familiar

WARNING: Post contains some disturbing images.

Joe wrote about the shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. It was another incident where Democrats screamed bloody murder, the liberal media repeated the same line, and social media was aflame. We don’t know if this was murder or not. We need an investigation, and the state of Minnesota must start cooperating with federal immigration authorities unless they want to create more situations where people get killed. Pretti was armed with a handgun during the kerfuffle that led to him being shot.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Man shot by Border Patrol during operation in Minneapolis, waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/bDjid5auAl — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 24, 2026

He had a gun in his hand while engaged in a physical altercation with law enforcement. https://t.co/52BhXOSA6n — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 25, 2026

The city is once again a war zone, but reporter Cam Higby dropped a bombshell last night: the anti-ICE Signal chat that’s been used to coordinate operations against federal immigration agents and officials has been infiltrated and exposed. Higby got inside and learned as much as he could. Pretti was a member of the group, along with an alleged former campaign strategist for Tim Walz:

#BREAKING: Confirmed; A neighbor told |The Mirror US| that Alex Pretti was part of a Signal group targeting ICE in Minnesota. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 25, 2026

#BREAKING: Cam Higby reveals Alex Pretti was part of anti-ICE Signal group. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 25, 2026

Don’t stop making her famous until she’s arrested



Minnesota anti-ICE Signal group leader who’s been coordinating ICE riots was identified as Amanda Koehler



She is a paid protest organizer and Minnesota State Senate Candidate



She was a campaign strategist for Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/tf0Qhfz6Rr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 25, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



For each “occupation” or “shift” position, protestors have to undergo “training”



It’s unclear what the training entails - other than numerous slides of instruction. I’ve seen it mentioned repeatedly. Who is paying for all this?! pic.twitter.com/bDjGt53NNv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is a screen recording of their plate database as well as a link to its instructions. pic.twitter.com/4i0xttBFOH — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is a recording of protestors actively tailing the vehicle I was in, labeling me as ICE and instructing “commuters” (ICE chasers) to follow me. pic.twitter.com/idjKz5auLZ — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The quasi police force uses a system called “SALUTE” which calls out the size of federal units, activity, locations, uniforms, times and locations.



They then instruct their ICE chasers to follow and confront agents at their known locations. pic.twitter.com/9nDo580jOe — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



These thugs apparently have a “HOME BASE” though I haven’t been able to identify it. Here’s an ICE chaser indicating that he is “expected” there. pic.twitter.com/wlIrECeikA — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is more dispatch chatter, where they tweak out when they discover a vehicle. Whistles and horns can be heard in the background.



The dispatcher asks for photos and videos of the plate for “documentation” purposes. pic.twitter.com/Yqhs9PTeE5 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



ICE chaser operations go all night. The dispatch call is 24/7. These are messages screenshotted at 2am asking for observers at a location with potential illegals.



It’s from a “vetted” chat called “Wolfpack” pic.twitter.com/LX3qN4YNS4 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is an admin list for several chats. These generally consist of code names. pic.twitter.com/DHmbiCEHgR — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean. The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles. When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. […] A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day. This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences. My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people) allowed by signal and people who are not chasing federal agents are asked to leave to create room for those who are. The dispatch calls also reach maximum capacity constantly. I believe it’s 50 people maximum. Which means, at any given time in each small zone, there are 50 people chasing agents. […] THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING. Here an “observer” calls out a possible agent but says she’s just out walking her dog so can’t continue on. Dispatch called for “backup” Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

Advertisement

There is a home base for this operation, though Higby has yet to determine its location.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.