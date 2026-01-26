Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This...
Tipsheet

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 26, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

They got exposed, but that doesn’t mean they’ve gone away or stopped. They’re a roach infestation. These leftists in Minneapolis, causing mayhem for our law enforcement, had their secret Anti-ICE chat on Signal exposed, but new ones have been established, and the older ones nuked from existence. 

Still, the chats revealed a coordinated system from which these psychopaths could engage in targeted harassment and assault of federal law enforcement. Reporter Cam Higby dropped this nuke over the weekend, and now they’re scattering. Some said they’re fleeing the country and going to Cuba, which was amusing:

Here are some of the contents from the initial story Higby dropped over the weekend. RedState broke down the mayhem even further, diving into the funding and who was on it. We know that ‘Flan,’ the alleged codename for Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, was part of this chat, along with Alex Pretti, the latest leftist shot and killed by immigration officers, which led to the second wave of lefty mayhem in the city. Pretti was legally carrying a firearm at this protest, but things went awry, and he was killed. The Left claims this was another execution. The bodycams from the Border Patrol agents involved are being analyzed.  

Related:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA

Other state Democrats were listed, too, which probably explains why Gov. Tim Walz said he’s open to cooperating with Trump officials on this matter and immigration enforcement. Members of the media, including NPR reporters, are listed in the chat, along with former Walz political operatives: 

You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean.   

The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles.    

When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated.  

[…]  

A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day.   

This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences.    

My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people)    allowed by signal and people who are not chasing federal agents are asked to leave to create room for those who are.   

The dispatch calls also reach maximum capacity constantly. I believe it’s 50 people maximum. Which means, at any given time in each small zone, there are 50 people chasing agents.  

[…]  

THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING.   

Here an “observer” calls out a possible agent but says she’s just out walking her dog so can’t continue on.  

Dispatch called for “backup”   

Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

The FBI is now investigating these chats. 

There is a reported home base for these leftist agitators. That has yet to be revealed. 

