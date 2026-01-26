They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed

They got exposed, but that doesn’t mean they’ve gone away or stopped. They’re a roach infestation. These leftists in Minneapolis, causing mayhem for our law enforcement, had their secret Anti-ICE chat on Signal exposed, but new ones have been established, and the older ones nuked from existence.

🚨💬 SIGNAL GATE:



They’re back at it. Here are screenshots from moments ago pic.twitter.com/432zgN3KZR — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 26, 2026

Still, the chats revealed a coordinated system from which these psychopaths could engage in targeted harassment and assault of federal law enforcement. Reporter Cam Higby dropped this nuke over the weekend, and now they’re scattering. Some said they’re fleeing the country and going to Cuba, which was amusing:

🚨💬 INSURRECTIONISTS FLEEING THE STATE/COUNTRY:



A tipster, @bitchuneedsoap messaged some of the people in one of the MN insurrectionist signal chats.



The user indicated that he/she intends to flee the state because “WE’RE IN SO MUCH TROUBLE”



“We’re all fucked” Skye said… pic.twitter.com/Jk5CHmd7Vy — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026

🚨💬 SIGNAL GATE: MN LT. GOVERNOR INVOLVEMENT:



“FLAN HAS BEEN EXPOSED” user Skye told @bitchuneedsoap posing ass “Betty” on Signal following @0hour1 and @jimmy_rustlin speculating that the admin “Flan” on Signal is Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.



Soap, at this point… pic.twitter.com/MMQe2FiFje — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 26, 2026

Again, this is not ABSOLUTE confirmation, but it’s not looking good for Peggy. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 26, 2026

this is my favorite pic.twitter.com/AUYC2wywkH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 25, 2026

Here are some of the contents from the initial story Higby dropped over the weekend. RedState broke down the mayhem even further, diving into the funding and who was on it. We know that ‘Flan,’ the alleged codename for Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, was part of this chat, along with Alex Pretti, the latest leftist shot and killed by immigration officers, which led to the second wave of lefty mayhem in the city. Pretti was legally carrying a firearm at this protest, but things went awry, and he was killed. The Left claims this was another execution. The bodycams from the Border Patrol agents involved are being analyzed.

Other state Democrats were listed, too, which probably explains why Gov. Tim Walz said he’s open to cooperating with Trump officials on this matter and immigration enforcement. Members of the media, including NPR reporters, are listed in the chat, along with former Walz political operatives:

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.



BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED



Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

🚨💵 BREAKING: SIGNALGATE DONORS LIST AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD; POLITICIANS + FOREIGN LEADERSHIP CONFIRMED?



In one of the files revealed by @camhigby , a resources file directs people with money to a website, Stand with Minnesota, which in turns directs donors to a campaign ran by… pic.twitter.com/5CDhWxRKhk — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

Don’t stop making her famous until she’s arrested



Minnesota anti-ICE Signal group leader who’s been coordinating ICE riots was identified as Amanda Koehler



She is a paid protest organizer and Minnesota State Senate Candidate



She was a campaign strategist for Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/tf0Qhfz6Rr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 25, 2026

NPR journalist Sergio Martínez-Beltrán



MPR photojournalist Ben Hovland pic.twitter.com/7JM4jd7Nwr — kelli (@starswaterair) January 25, 2026

Peggy Flanagan is in a Signal group chat doxxing federal agents.



Not shocking.



Here’s a video I made last week showing how half of her town hall walked out to impede federal law enforcement, and how she encouraged others to do the same.



This is the network she helped set up. pic.twitter.com/KpQVztxeAq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2026

You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean. The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles. When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. […] A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day. This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences. My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people) allowed by signal and people who are not chasing federal agents are asked to leave to create room for those who are. The dispatch calls also reach maximum capacity constantly. I believe it’s 50 people maximum. Which means, at any given time in each small zone, there are 50 people chasing agents. […] THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING. Here an “observer” calls out a possible agent but says she’s just out walking her dog so can’t continue on. Dispatch called for “backup” Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

The FBI is now investigating these chats.

#BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel launches probe into Minnesota’s extremist Signal groups. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 26, 2026

There is a reported home base for these leftist agitators. That has yet to be revealed.