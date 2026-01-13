There's More Intrigue About the Secret Sonic Weapon Reportedly Used During Trump's Caracas Raid

For years, there’s been a medical affliction that has struck members of the FBI, the US military, and the intelligence community. Some sonic weapon has struck these people, with reports that it causes immense pain within the ear canal. CBS News did a lengthy segment about what’s been dubbed “Havana Syndrome,” since the first case of this alleged weapon was reported by US embassy staffers in Cuba in 2016.

For the first time, there’s evidence of who might be behind the mysterious neurological symptoms known as Havana Syndrome, which has been reported by many American officials. https://t.co/5gpaz2Toy7 pic.twitter.com/vWAc8cv0ef — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 31, 2024

The network suspected Moscow was behind these attacks. The problem is that CBS News, along with many mainstream outlets, sees Russians in their soup. They peddled the collusion hoax, so excuse me if I’m reluctant to conclude that the Russians are blasting our intelligence operatives with sonic waves. But this weapon system was supposedly deployed in Operation Absolute Resolve, the raid in Caracas on January 3 that nabbed Nicolas Maduro and his wife. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted an account from one of Maduro’s guards, where he alleged some sonic weapon was deployed.

Now, journalist Sasha Ingber has added more intrigue to this side of the Caracas raid: based on her sources, we have the weapon system that produces the cognitive effects associated with ‘Havana Syndrome.’ It was reportedly seized during a secret US Special Forces mission in a country that’s not named. Now, Mark Zaid, a national security attorney, disputes that, but adds that there might not have been a special forces mission because we outright purchased it. More sources from this world came forward, adding that the US already possessed a similar weapon system that causes massive internal distress. The point is, everyone seems to agree that the United States is in possession of and has tested similar weapons systems:

BREAKING:



The intelligence expert and Sasha Ingber writes that that the U.S. has captured a device believed to be linked to Havana Syndrome.



She writes that 4 sources (including two familiar with U.S. special operations) have informed her that the U.S. acquired the weapon "a… pic.twitter.com/RE8D7CONQn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 13, 2026

One person with knowledge of special operations expressed skepticism of the Venezuelan’s conversation, pondering to me, “Was it an excuse for poor performance and we [the U.S. government] are exploiting it?” Another person thought the interview sounded like straight propaganda, totally out of line with Venezuela’s machismo culture. And a third source, a former senior intelligence official, thought the manifestation of symptoms in terms of range and immediacy were “quite different” than Havana Syndrome. Maybe this guy just wants to get in good favor with the U.S., that person suggested. But in the midst of these conversations, two people told me that a number of months ago, the U.S. captured a weapon that has been associated with Havana Syndrome. Both said it was seized by U.S. Special Forces during an operation. I am not sure who, when, or where. They said the weapon has been tested so that the U.S. can understand how the device works. And to be clear, no one said that it had ever been used. After this article initially published, another person linked to the intel community contacted me to confirm my reporting and said the weapon is under the Defense Department’s Intelligence & Security unit. Then a few hours later, national security attorney Mark Zaid — who was not involved in my reporting — wrote on social media, “As attorney for nearly three dozen federal victims, mostly from w/i Intelligence Community, of #AnomalousHealthIncidents, I can confirm that I had the same information of USG possessing one or more such devices - and from different sources.” Mark and the third source say they believe the weapon was purchased, not part of a special forces operation. Another person in this world was not aware of this particular device, but said there have been tests of directed energy weapons. And another person — someone who is very familiar with these operations, to include JSOC operations and the potential use of such a weapon — told me that the United States does possess a weapon that causes disturbing internal issues. The stuff that brings you to your knees, causes you to throw up and lose your bowls. The point is that it is less than lethal, incapacitating but not killing.

Ingber added that the existence of this weapon system has been known for years, with sources telling her that the Israelis requested if they could use it for Palestinian crowd control in 2018. Then-Defense Secretary James Mattis refused. She added that the weapon is a transportable device that targets people via pulsed radio frequencies.

Biden Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the causes of ‘Havana Syndrome” were likely grounded in more natural causes, like pre-existing medical conditions. Former Biden officials are no more trustworthy than those from Pyongyang, I’m sorry. A House Intelligence subcommittee’s interim report, according to Ingber, doesn’t take that route, noting that a foreign government might be involved.

A new ODNI report on this matter is supposedly completed, but there’s a split in the IC on this regarding whether to release it:

Fast forward to today, and I’m told that a new ODNI report has been gathering dust, being held up for months. I don’t know what it says. But one person tells me there is a rift between intelligence leaders: DNI Tulsi Gabbard and Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joseph Kent want it released. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and DOD Under Secretary for Intelligence & Security Bradley Hansell don’t. Is that why Gabbard, technically the nation’s top intelligence official, wasn’t involved in the Maduro raid planning? Add it to the list of things I still do not know. A DNI spokesperson tells me that Gabbard believes “the mistreatment and dismissal of Americans impacted by AHIs [Havana Syndrome] is unacceptable.” She has provided time, resources, and support to a “relentless” team conducting a review.

We likely have this weapon system, but was it deployed in Caracas?

I prefer the whisper about the seizure of the weapon by special forces. I know we’re in ‘we cannot confirm or deny’ territory here, but that would be neat if we snatched a system through some covert action.

