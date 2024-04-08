Here's CBS News' Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome'

Last Sunday, CBS News had an interesting segment about the scores of intelligence operatives and diplomatic officials suffering from “Havana Syndrome.” It’s still an unrecognized medical condition, but one that’s afflicted the lives of hundreds for nearly a decade. Now, with the 2024 election approaching, the network has concluded that the Russians are blasting our personnel with some superweapon that’s causing the cognitive issues. Some of those impacted by this alleged plot had to have had multiple surgeries. The network spent five years looking into the medical phenomenon:

For the first time, there’s evidence of who might be behind the mysterious neurological symptoms known as Havana Syndrome, which has been reported by many American officials. https://t.co/5gpaz2Toy7 pic.twitter.com/vWAc8cv0ef — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 31, 2024

The injured include White House staff, CIA officers, FBI agents, military officers and their families. Many believe that they were wounded by a secret weapon that fires a high-energy beam of microwaves or ultrasound. This is our fourth story and for the first time, we have evidence of who might be responsible. Most of the injured have fought for America, often in secret. And they're frustrated that the U.S. government publicly doubts that an adversary is targeting Americans. One of them is Carrie. We're disguising her and not using her last name because she's still an FBI agent working in counterintelligence. She says, in 2021, she was home in Florida when she was hit by a crippling force. Carrie: And bam, inside my right ear, it was like a dentist drilling on steroids. That feeling when it gets too close to your eardrum? It's like that, you know, times ten. It was like a high pitched, metallic drilling noise, and it knocked me forward at, like, a 45 degree angle this way. She says she was by a window in her laundry room. Olivia Troye: It was like this piercing feeling on the side of my head. It was like, I remember it was on the right side of my head and I, I got like vertigo. Olivia Troye was Homeland Security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. In our 2022 report, she told us she was hit outside the White House. Anonymous: And then severe ear pain started. So I liken it to if you put a Q-tip too far and you bounce it off your eardrum. Well, imagine takin' a sharp pencil and just kinda pokin' that. And this man told us he was among the first publicly known cases in 2016 from our embassy in Cuba. That's how the incidents became known as "Havana Syndrome." He's medically retired from an agency we can't name-- blind in one eye and struggling for balance.

pic.twitter.com/Kds0fQA42r — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 1, 2024

He says American top officials are “being neutralized” by Russian agents… pic.twitter.com/1XgqaeldOr — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 1, 2024

Are the Russians picking off and neutralizing our intelligence officials? The problem with this story is that the media has lied about Russia before with the collusion hoax. Second, it’s not like Russian spy games are new. We have our own methods, like any country with a foreign intelligence capability. Progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald dismissed the report as a conspiracy theory:

The most deranged conspiracy theories come from the most mainstream venues: https://t.co/9u3HrW8H4x — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 4, 2024

Who knows if this is true, but the segment was at least interesting until you get to the part where you remember the serial lies CBS News and others tried to peddle as fact regarding Donald Trump and the Kremlin. The collusion hoax’s damage to the media landscape might be irreparable, as many people will be skeptical of this story. Too many lies to us to take this seriously. I won’t dismiss it; other foreign agents have screwed with us before. But anything Russia-related from the press will be weaponized by liberal commentators to drum up Russian interference nonsense.

Watch the segment and think for yourself.