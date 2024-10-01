CNBC Host Wasn't Going to Allow Biden's Commerce Secretary to Lie on His Show

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo needs to stop going on CNBC. It might be time for anyone in the Biden-Harris orbit to drop going on a network that reports on the economy because they know the talking points, the spin for this shoddy economy left to us by this administration. Raimondo tried to sell the Democratic Party line on it, but Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen wouldn’t allow this propaganda to go unchallenged.

Advertisement

He torched Raimondo, adding that there was no recession under Donald Trump, wages were up, the stock market was booming, and the tariff policy he pushed was continued under Biden. Raimondo was trying to paint a picture of economic chaos, only for Kernen to say that everything is in shambles and wages are down under Biden. There’s also an open border and crime crisis engulfing the nation.

🔥 MUST WATCH: @JoeSquawk torches Harris surrogate Gina Raimondo:



You forgot the Trump tariffs were continued by Harris-Biden, there was no recession, real wages were up, the stock market did well, record low unemployment pre-pandemic — it's weird to act like he's a wildcard. pic.twitter.com/KTjELc8Dfa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

All Raimondo could say was that’s not true, without citing any facts to push against the reality that Biden’s America is one heaping lawless wasteland with no economic activity. The stock market performance right now isn’t sustainable, with everyone and their mother warning that a reset is coming. The unemployment that Democrats like to attach to Trump was over the hysterics brought about by COVID.

Also, no one in the media wants to ask Raimondo and others what happened to the one million jobs never created in 2023. The revised numbers wiped out that figure, discovering they were never created. It's another damning economic development that Raimondo seemed unfamiliar with, so what does she do all day?

Reporter: Nearly a million jobs "created" since Kamala took office do not exist.



Raimondo: “I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Trump say anything truthful.”



Reporter: "It is from the Bureau of Labor."



Raimondo: "I'm not familiar with that."pic.twitter.com/UFKJiwWuPZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

Kernen’s point is that we know what economy Trump built. We know what Biden built. And Kamala has been vice president for three-and-a-half years. It’s not pretty.

Raimondo shouldn't feel too bad. She's not the first Kamala surrogate taken to the cleaners for spewing outright nonsense: