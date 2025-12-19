What Trump Did to the Kennedy Center Triggered a Level-Five Lib Meltdown

When Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, says this move was illegal, a) you know you struck a chord with the Left, and b) prepare to watch some fireworks. President Trump, who has low-key assimilated the Kennedy Center, opted to go one step further: changing its name. It’s now the Trump Kennedy Center, which drove members of that family up the wall (via NYT):

President Trump’s takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts reached its inevitable apogee on Thursday afternoon when it was announced that the center’s board of trustees had voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center. Even though Mr. Trump had already been calling it that for months in trollish posts online, he acted shocked that his handpicked board had thought to do this for him. “I was honored by it,” he told reporters at the White House. “The board is a very distinguished board, most distinguished people in the country, and I was surprised by it. I was honored by it.” Earlier that day, he had called into a meeting of the board, which is now made up almost entirely of people who are loyal to him. (By law, there are a handful of members of Congress from both parties who sit on the board, as well.)

As we noted, the Kennedy family is beside itself (via Axios):

Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy's grandson, wrote on X, "Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous." The Democrat suggested that Trump was "explicitly motivated to act" due to his New York congressional campaign, adding: "Our campaign represents everything Trump can't stand or defeat." Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), grandson of former Attorney General and assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, posted on his social media accounts: "The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says." Kerry Kennedy, a lawyer and daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, on her social media accounts accused Trump and his administration of spending the past year "repressing free expression, targeting artists, journalists, and comedians, and erasing the history of Americans whose contributions made our nation better and more just." The president of the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center added: "President Kennedy proudly stood for justice, peace, equality, dignity, diversity, and compassion for those who suffer. President Trump stands in opposition to these values, and his name should not be placed alongside President Kennedy's." Maria Shriver, a journalist and daughter of President Kennedy's sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, reposted Leavitt's post on X announcing the name change plan with the comment: "Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief."

Okay, well, here’s the thing: no one really cares that much, guys. So, here’s a Kleenex and cope with it. It’s done. It’s over. It shall be forever known as the Trump-Kennedy Center.