The Reason Why Dems Are Torpedoing Their 2024 Autopsy Is Beyond Abused

You really can’t make this up. The Democrats are nixing their 2024 autopsy because it might be too painful to bring up all the reasons why their party sucks. I’m not kidding, that’s essentially what DNC chair Ken Martin said regarding why they’re keeping this report under seal. Voters already view Democrats as weak, and the party chairman just reinforced that criticism. Second, you know it must be awful, possibly a line-by-line brutalization of how this party is so wrong on numerous issues. It would give Republicans and Trump endless fodder, muddying any midterm narrative.

I bet it is a total evisceration of the party’s stances on almost everything, and the portions on Kamala must be downright barbaric for them to do this. We know we creamed you last November. We know you suck, so it’s bush league to hide the deeper dive here. Democrats, you have bad people, bad ideas, and sucky leaders—take your lumps. No pain, no gain, but they’d rather go the ostrich route and ignore everything (via NYT):

The Democratic National Committee is killing its autopsy of the 2024 election. Ken Martin, the chairman of the D.N.C., said on Thursday that he had decided not to publish a report that he ordered months ago into what went wrong for the Democratic Party last year. Party officials have conducted more than 300 interviews with Democrats in all 50 states to create a document that Mr. Martin had once pitched as crucial to charting a path forward. Mr. Martin will instead keep the findings under seal. He believes that looking back so publicly and painfully at the past would prove counterproductive for the party as it tries next year to take back power in Congress, according to a D.N.C. spokeswoman who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share the thinking behind his decision. “Here’s our North Star: Does this help us win?” Mr. Martin said in a statement. “If the answer is no, it’s a distraction from the core mission.”

Well, accepting what went wrong is part of that process, Kenny. Also, by distraction, we know you mean things we don’t want to hear, because it delivers a blow to our snobby, self-righteous dispositions as Democrats.

I bet the report cooks Kamala Harris alive, and you can’t have that airing out with all the money and fake activism that buoyed her fake candidacy.

Absolute loser move.

