Trump Spoke to a Constitutional Lawyer About a third Term. This Is Going to Drive the Libs Crazy

I have been at the forefront of the Trump third-term movement. I don’t care about the composition of the state legislatures—we don’t have enough to ratify the Constitution on this front—but you know a third Trump term, if possible, would destroy what’s left of the Democratic Party. New York is about to legalize medically assisted suicide—half the state would be wiped out overnight.

Advertisement

While the president has been coy about a third term, he might be serious, or he’s pulling a master troll job on liberals. He consulted with constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz about the matter, and the legal scholar’s answer will likely drive Democrats and their media allies insane (via WSJ):

President Trump on Tuesday received and discussed a draft copy of a book by lawyer Alan Dershowitz that studies whether Trump could constitutionally serve a third term as commander in chief, according to the veteran legal adviser. In an interview Wednesday with The Wall Street Journal, Dershowitz said he told Trump the Constitution wasn’t clear on the issue. In a meeting in the Oval Office, Dershowitz handed Trump a draft of the book, titled “Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?,” which is set to be published next year. Dershowitz said the book lays out a host of scenarios in which an individual could serve a third term. Dershowitz said Trump told him that he planned to read the book and asked him about his conclusions on serving for a third term. The Constitution bars anyone from being elected to the White House more than twice. “I said ‘it’s not clear if a president can become a third term president and it’s not clear if it’s permissible,’” said Dershowitz, who previously served as a defense lawyer for the president during his first term while Trump was impeached by Congress. The president, according to Dershowitz, smiled and went onto other issues after the two discussed the focus of the book.

Oh man, if this could happen, what a moment it would be. The Democrats are barely hanging on, with an 18 percent approval rating right now. A third Trump term would be the party’s undoing for all time.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!