Nick Reiner Once Wrecked Family Home During Meth-Induced Rage Fest

It was one of the most shocking news stories last weekend: Rob and Michele Reiner were killed in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. Their son Nick was the primary suspect, arrested not long after the bodies were discovered by the Reiners’ daughter Romy. She told police a family member was likely responsible. The Reiners' neighbors didn’t seem shocked that Nick was charged with the crime. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick Reiner has had a history of violent outbursts and a slew of stints in rehab before he was 22. He claimed he had tried about 17 times by that age. His behavior inside the home is also wild, reportedly destroying the house by punching holes in the walls during meth-induced rage fests (via NY Post):

Rob Reiner’s black sheep son Nick, who’s accused of fatally stabbing his famous father and mother, “would do meth and not sleep for days” and then punch walls during “outbursts,” according to a report. The 32-year-old accused killer has long struggled with drugs and was described as a “ticking time bomb” whose parents wanted him out of their hair, an insider claimed to the Daily Mail. Nick faces first-degree murder charges in the knifing deaths of “The Princess Bride” director and wife Michele Singer Reiner, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. The middle child was living in their parents’ guest house attached to their sprawling Brentwood estate the past five years even as his behavior became more turbulent, a source close to Reiner told the Daily Mail. […] “He was a ticking time bomb,” the friend added. “His drug use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out.” The source also alleged that Nick destroyed the guesthouse more than once and then laughed at the chaos he caused, even being “nonchalant about it.”

The bodies of the Reiners were found in the master bedroom with multiple stab wounds. Rob Reiner was 78. His wife, Michele, was 70.

LAPD says Rob and Michele Reiner were found in their master bedroom.



In a board meeting yesterday, LAPD Assistant Police Chief Dominic Choi said the bodies of the Reiners were found in their bedroom. This was previously reported by other outlets citing anonymous sources. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 18, 2025

Sketches of Nick Reiner in court today with a su*cide vest on.



Credit: @MattFinnFNC pic.twitter.com/yVUy71zdJU — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 17, 2025

JUST IN: Video shows Nick Reiner in a gas station store moments before his arrest and when he was taken into custody for the murders of his parents.pic.twitter.com/d5810Egnan — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) December 17, 2025

