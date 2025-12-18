Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks
Tipsheet

Here's Where Another Shambolic Brown University Shooting Presser Went Off the Rails

Matt Vespa
December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

These pressers have become more of an entertainment sideshow than anything worthy of updating us on the shooting at Brown University on December 13. Someone opened fire inside the engineering building on campus. Two people were killed, with at least another eight wounded. Someone shouted something before opening fire. Reports point to the chant, “Allahu Akbar.”  The shooter then left, using an area virtually devoid of cameras, which is becoming a point of significant controversy. Maybe it’s because the university posts where the cameras are on campus. 

It's been five days, and police have yet to interview any of the witnesses. We have a second person of interest who was “in proximity” of the suspect. What does that mean? That could be any rando on the street. The new images are grainy and worthless. We don’t know how the shooter got into the building, and there’s been confusion regarding the university’s alert system.  

Overall, the authorities had a whole lot of nothing for us, and they admitted it. One question that should get more attention is whether a good Samaritan or a reporter asking if the lack of cameras where the suspect left was due to the university not wanting to get illegal aliens on camera, so that they could be targeted by ICE:

No suspect. No motive. No answers. 

What a clown show. 

