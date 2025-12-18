Here's Where Another Shambolic Brown University Shooting Presser Went Off the Rails

These pressers have become more of an entertainment sideshow than anything worthy of updating us on the shooting at Brown University on December 13. Someone opened fire inside the engineering building on campus. Two people were killed, with at least another eight wounded. Someone shouted something before opening fire. Reports point to the chant, “Allahu Akbar.” The shooter then left, using an area virtually devoid of cameras, which is becoming a point of significant controversy. Maybe it’s because the university posts where the cameras are on campus.

It's been five days, and police have yet to interview any of the witnesses. We have a second person of interest who was “in proximity” of the suspect. What does that mean? That could be any rando on the street. The new images are grainy and worthless. We don’t know how the shooter got into the building, and there’s been confusion regarding the university’s alert system.

🚨 BREAKING: The Police Chief of Providence just confirmed they've found "NOTHING" after an intensive search of the area following the Brown University shooting.



Splendid.



The manhunt continues, days later.pic.twitter.com/BRtd4GYRl0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

🚨BREAKING: DEI Providence Police Chief reveals that 5-days after the Brown University mass shooting with a killer on the loose and they have not interviewed the student eye-witnesses for a description of the shooter.



Just a spectacular display of incompetence. pic.twitter.com/CTRuuA5jL4 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) December 17, 2025

🚨 PATHETIC INCOMPETENCE AT BROWN UNIVERSITY



Shooter casually walks RIGHT PAST arriving police cruisers — but NO dash cams to capture it?!



Zero security guard in the building during finals week.



This is a total failure. Investigate Brown University NOW! pic.twitter.com/ui5D41Nthd — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 17, 2025

I’m no conspiracy theorist, but if the Brown shooter had yelled, “White Power!” I think we’d know. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) December 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Police release photos of person 'in proximity' to Brown shooting person of interest pic.twitter.com/p3wb2QKLxL — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 17, 2025

ENHANCED PHOTO: Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and speaking to the individual shown in this photo who was in proximity of the person of interest.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 401-272-3121. pic.twitter.com/D1reRPCdZV — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 17, 2025

Overall, the authorities had a whole lot of nothing for us, and they admitted it. One question that should get more attention is whether a good Samaritan or a reporter asking if the lack of cameras where the suspect left was due to the university not wanting to get illegal aliens on camera, so that they could be targeted by ICE:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A LIVID reporter WENT OFF on Providence RI officials, accusing them of TAKING DOWN cameras in Brown University to shield illegal aliens



They had to abruptly end it!



"The camera in that building Brown pulled off, because the sanctuary city law we have! You don't… pic.twitter.com/Qu4ztulYem — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

🚨🚨🚨Brown University appears to be on the defense — sending out this message to reporters and news organizations today about why the engineering building was unlocked, and why the Brown siren wasn’t used.



(Highlighted portions were done by our team)



It’s now been nearly 4… pic.twitter.com/v3MtTulqYP — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) December 17, 2025

No suspect. No motive. No answers.

What a clown show.

Brown University Hires Chief Wiggum To Track Down Shooter https://t.co/Us6xgblzcG pic.twitter.com/OdbH2BmdtK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 17, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: It's been confirmed that the ONE EXIT the Brown University shooter took had NO cameras



"There are no cameras we can see."



JESSE WATTERS: "Why wouldn't you put cameras on the perimeter of campus?! So you can see who's coming on, and off? That's SECURITY 101!" 💯 pic.twitter.com/MDpsp4MFo5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2025

An official from Brown just said that there are over 1,200 cameras all over the campus.



Yesterday, the Rhode Island Attorney General said that there were no cameras where the shooting happened because it was an old part of the building.



These people are a bunch of clowns. pic.twitter.com/v1qiMewg8c — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

