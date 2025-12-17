These Four Traitors in the House GOP Screwed Over Mike Johnson. They Have Got to Go

There is no shortage of meat hooks to hang enemies of the party. It never ceases to amaze me how insane Democrats are regarding how badly they are at combating the Trump agenda. With equal fervor, it’s astounding how the GOP keeps finding ways to give itself ulcers on the hill. Jeff has it earlier. Four Republicans joined Democrats on the discharge petition from Temu Obama, aka Hakeem Jeffries, to extend the Obamacare subsidies. There are four traitors in this tale (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

Rebelling against their leaders, four House Republicans on Wednesday signed onto a “discharge petition,” giving Democrats the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire for millions of Americans on Dec. 31. If the enhanced premium tax credits expire, as is expected, insurance costs are projected to double, on average, for about 22 million Americans who get their coverage through Obamacare. […] The four Republicans who signed on Wednesday morning and pushed it to 218 were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., and Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa. […] All four represent competitive districts that could make or break the GOP’s narrow House majority in November. Democrats have been slamming each of them as complicit in the impending lapse of the funding, which first passed in 2021 under President Joe Biden in a bid to cap premiums for “benchmark” plans at 8.5% of income. Fitzpatrick said his hand was forced by the refusal of Republican leadership to “compromise” after he attempted “for months” to offer ideas and amendments.

Meanwhile, the House GOP also passed its health care bill today, allowing people to buy in groups to lower premiums without extending the subsidies that prop up the shoddy, unaffordable Obamacare system.

The point is, there was a game plan. Speaker Johnson called the play, and these four losers called an audible that only put a target on their back. Red states must gerrymander their districts ahead of the 2026 midterms, don’t follow Indiana and their band of weak sauce Republicans, who we’ll deal with later.

Four clowns gave Democrats and the liberal media cannon fodder on this subject. Thanks for the heartburn, guys.

