VIP
Make America the 1990s Again
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Felt 'Blindsided' by Vanity Fair Article
Yes, Progressives Really Did This on the Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party
Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence...
What John Fetterman Said to Chris Cuomo Is Going to Trigger Another Dem...
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen
'Avner's Is Closed': Jewish Bagel Shop Shutters Doors Thanks to Ongoing Threats, Antisemit...
Keir Starmer Says Violence Against Women and Girls a 'National Emergency' (Guess What...
When Process Fails Justice
A $600 Billion Gift to Wall Street, Paid for by the Public
Okay, the Jews Leave…and Then?
Another Year, Another $2 Trillion in Debt
Texas News Vlogger Asks SCOTUS to Decide Whether Criminalizing Journalism Is 'Obviously Un...
The Hidden Public Safety Engine That Doesn’t Cost Taxpayers a Dime
Tipsheet

Salem Radio Network Now Has a One-Two Punch Against Liberal America in the Afternoon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 17, 2025 9:30 AM
Business Wire

Liberal America should be afraid, very afraid. Salem Radio Network is sharpening its bayonets to deliver a legit one-two punch to American liberalism for its afternoon block. From 12 PM-3 PM EST, Scott Jennings will have a solid reinforcement on the airwaves to make mincemeat of the Left’s lies and shoddy narratives. He’ll have Breitbart’s Alex Marlow to kick off the 12 PM-1 PM slot, while Jennings will take the 1 PM-3 PM shift.  

Advertisement

It's an onslaught against the Left. With Jennings and Marlow being adroit at sniffing and slapping down liberal nonsense, it should form the point of the spear regarding delivering any haymakers the Democrat-media complex has in store for the Trump White House and the conservative movement writ large.

The new lineup, starting in 2026, marks the end of the transition period following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.  

“First, to my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie’s radio legacy over these last several months. It has been nothing short of brilliant,” said Scott Jennings. “These are some of the most important hours in talk radio, shaped by voices who didn’t just fill time, but moved the national conversation. I’m grateful to Salem for the trust they’ve placed in me to step into that legacy.” 

As for Marlow, he’s ready to wage war. 

“Even before I became the first employee of Breitbart News and a mentee of web pioneer Andrew Breitbart, I was a talk radio junkie. It has been a constant part of my media diet since I was a teenager and has informed my news judgment as I lead Breitbart's virtual newsroom,” said Alex Marlow. “Many of the hosts that have captured my attention and imagination over the decades are or were on the Salem dial. I can't wait to get started.”  

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Marlow will replace The Charlie Kirk Show as it transitions to a podcast.  

“While The Charlie Kirk Show team is excited to continue the live show and podcast in other venues, ultimately, we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion. Both are great friends and extremely talented broadcasters,” said Andrew Kolvet, Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. “We are also grateful that Salem Media Reps will continue to represent and sell the time inside the show. While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not.” 

A new era begins on January 5. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
What John Fetterman Said to Chris Cuomo Is Going to Trigger Another Dem Meltdown Matt Vespa
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Felt 'Blindsided' by Vanity Fair Article Matt Vespa
'Avner's Is Closed': Jewish Bagel Shop Shutters Doors Thanks to Ongoing Threats, Antisemitism Amy Curtis
Brown University Was Asked About Why Some Web Pages Are Being Scrubbed. The Answer Was a Disaster. Matt Vespa
Here's the Day Two Recap of Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement