Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and...
Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a...
New FBI Memos Drop Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
Trump Administration Just Made a Huge Move Against Drug Cartels
Gavin Newsom's Comms Guy Throws Tantrum Over Nicki Minaj Criticism
This Is What JD Vance Had to Say About That Vanity Fair Hit...
This Trump Administration Official Just Demolished Tim Walz Over Fraud Scandals
GOP Lawmakers Slam Critics of Airstrikes Against Venezuelan Boats
VIP
Dear New York Times: Jane Austen Does Not Need ‘X-Rated’ Help to Endure
Australia Dropped the Gun Control Ball With the Bondi Beach Terrorist
Let's Talk About This Little-Known Task Force Driving Up Healthcare Costs
Authorities Just Busted a Massive Home Depot Theft Ring Operating Across Nine States
The Quiet Crisis Consuming Young Men — and the People Getting Rich Off...
Why Johnny Can't Read
Tipsheet

USA Today Reporter Got Crushed for His Laughable Take on the 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 16, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sometimes the jokes write themselves. I mean, what the hell is even this? It’s even more embarrassing that this reporter hails from the Ivy League. The Appeal to Heaven flag, commissioned by the first president of the United States, George Washington, is once again under attack by the media, which claims it’s a Christian nationalist flag. A USA Today reporter tried to make that claim while writing about said flag hanging in the office of a Trump official. He got cooked over it. The tweet was deleted, and he tried to clarify, but the Internet is forever, and the attempt at clarification was still rife with historical illiteracy (via The Blaze):

Advertisement

A USA Today reporter is facing fierce backlash after reporting that a top education official had hung a "Christian nationalist" symbol at his office — but it turned out to be an "Appeal to Heaven" flag. 

Zach Schermele posted an image of the flag hung at the office of Murray Bessette, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development. The flag has a long historical tradition in the U.S. going back to the Revolutionary War. 

[…] 

His bizarre accusation was widely mocked on social media. 

"We're not doing this again. We're not letting leftist media ignorance of American history demonize a patriotic flag dating back to the Revolutionary War and the Continental Navy. Proud to have it outside my office!" Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah responded. 

"Reminder: this is not a 'Christian nationalist flag.' It was commissioned by George Washington himself, was designed by his personal secretary, and has long served in official & unofficial capacities as a flag of Maine & Massachusetts," Dan McLaughlin of National Review replied. 

"Can we get a reporter with room temperature IQ or better?" another detractor said. 

"Attacking a revolutionary war flag that celebrates natural rights is a good way to announce you hate America's founding principles," Second Amendment activist Kostas Moros said.

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP HISTORY LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS SECOND AMENDMENT

We know the Left has zero grasp of history, and it’s always fun dragging them over it. 

What is it with these people?

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
New FBI Memos Drop Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking Matt Vespa
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Let's Talk About This Little-Known Task Force Driving Up Healthcare Costs Amy Curtis
This Trump Administration Official Just Demolished Tim Walz Over Fraud Scandals Jeff Charles
Authorities Just Busted a Massive Home Depot Theft Ring Operating Across Nine States Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement