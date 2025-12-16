Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner

It was a dark weekend. There was the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney, Australia, the Brown University shooting, and we learned that Rob and Michele Reiner were stabbed to death in their Brentwood home. On that front, the bodies of the famed Hollywood filmmaker and his wife were discovered by their daughter, Romy, who immediately told police a family member was likely responsible. That would be son, Nick, who’s been struggling with addiction and has a history of violent outbursts. Based on initial reports, an argument erupted, which led to the elder Reiner having his throat cut.

Nick was apprehended not long after the bodies of his parents were discovered. He’s now being held without bond, facing two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty. The younger Reiner was not at his arraignment as he wasn’t medically cleared (via NYT):

🚨 BREAKING: Rob Reiner's son Nick is being charged with two counts of 1ST DEGREE M*RDER following the death of his parents, Rob and Michele, the District Attorney confirms



He faces up to LIFE IN PRISON, or the DEATH penalty.



Nick Reiner is being held without bail.



Horrific. pic.twitter.com/7WMnfltGGB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

Nick Reiner will be charged later Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, the celebrated Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, prosecutors said. Nathan J. Hochman, the Los Angeles County district attorney, announced the charges two days after the couple were found stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon in their home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. The charges carry a maximum sentence of the death penalty, or of life in prison without the possibility of parole. No decision has been made with respect to the death penalty, Mr. Hochman said. Nick Reiner, 32, did not appear in court on Tuesday because he had not been medically cleared to be transferred to the courthouse from the jail, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters at the courthouse. The screening is a requirement to ensure that detainees do not need medical treatment, and Nick Reiner, once medically cleared, will be brought to court for arraignment, Mr. Hochman said. At that time, Nick Reiner will enter a plea. Mr. Hochman said Nick Reiner would be charged with special circumstances, which can add time to any sentence. He said one of the special circumstances in this case was that Nick Reiner was accused of multiple murders. Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department said Nick Reiner was arrested without incident Sunday night near Exposition Park, not far from the campus of the University of Southern California.

Rob and Michele Reiner were 78 and 70 years old.

