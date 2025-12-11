There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies
Tipsheet

What Adam Schiff Just Said About the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Psychopathic

Matt Vespa
December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

We really don’t need to re-litigate this, because we’re right. The Russian collusion delusion was exposed. It was a hoax, and it did irreparable harm to the Democrats and their allies in the media. No one listens to the press anymore, with scores moving onto other streams for information since these clowns cannot do their jobs properly. After the 20th or so ‘bombshell’ in this story turned out to be a dud or fizzed out for lack of evidence, one would think this story smells like a con job. Instead, the Democrats, the media, and the Deep State doubled down, but also bolstered the Trump movement to the point where it became impossible to defeat. 

By 2024, Donald J. Trump did something no one thought possible: regain his old job and assimilate what was once the Obama coalition. By the exits, the MAGA movement had become a multi-racial, working-class juggernaut. We won. They lost, so I’m not shocked that Democrats can’t admit this little psyop failed. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was one of the foremost peddlers of this hoax, serving as chair of the House Intelligence Committee when this silly, sloppy tale engulfed the national conversation. And, of course, he’s not apologizing. He’s not even admitting he got anything wrong:

I mean, this friggin' guy, dude.

Nothing? The entire narrative is a fake, man. Look, again, I find his intransigence astounding in that it borders on psychopathy. But to sit there and say you got nothing wrong about a story that turned out to be a total hoax is dedication that only an alley crack whore in Atlantic City can attest to. 

ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Michael Cohen was not in Prague. I'm sure you can like a zillion other tidbits from this story that turned out to be laughably untrue.

