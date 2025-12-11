Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless
Trump Signs New Executive Order on AI, But Somehow Venezuela Entered the Chat

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 6:50 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WHITE HOUSE- Nothing ever sticks to the script in the Trump White House, which is partially why covering it is so entertaining. The title of the event is never going to be the endgame—ever. The president signed a new executive order this evening that centralized the regulation of artificial intelligence, but somehow Venezuela and Operation Southern Spear entered the chat.

You can ask the president anything at these signings, and with Operation Southern Spear and the NDAA on deck, one that has a provision which forces the Pentagon to release footage of the strikes on narco boats, lest they cut into Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s travel funds. The operation will continue, Tren de Aragua’s capabilities will degrade, and airstrikes on land could happen soon. It’s not the first time Trump has mentioned this, as Southern Spear has mostly been executed with strikes on vessels.  

This new EO is a national priority. While it creeps me out, AI will be the driver of economic growth and development, just as the Internet was in the 1990s. China and the United States are vying for supremacy, and right now, we’re in the lead. This order aims to keep it that way. David Sacks, Trump’s AI and Cryptocurrency Czar, painted the picture: companies asking 50 different legislatures how to operate this technology, even for changes and updates. There are at least 1,000 bills in state legislatures across the country aimed at regulating artificial intelligence. It cannot go on this way; there are too many cooks in the policy kitchen. The law centralizes authority to operate within a single national framework. It also gives the president the power to push back on the most onerous of regulations. 

The president also spoke about wanting to end the Ukraine War, which saw another 25,000 people die last month. He wants the killing to end, warning that these games at the diplomacy table are how we barrel toward a third world war. He also said that he’d like to make a deal with Tehran, though he commented on how Operation Midnight Hammer obliterated the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.  

On AI, it’s a race we must win. As always, Trump circled back to how successful his tariff policy has been, hauling in hundreds of billions in revenue and spurring a return of our auto plants, 56 percent of which had left our shores over the years. The president has viewed tariffs as a tool in securing our national security priorities. Trump touted the Dow hitting a new high, the 52nd time in 10 months.  

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this contest with China is pass/fail. All of our advancements in military technology, for example, are rendered useless if China can easily outmaneuver them through AI.  

Before being ushered out, the president, fresh off a rally in the Poconos touting his economic record, said the economy was roaring under his first presidency before COVID. He’s more enthused about his second presidency. 

“We’re blowing it away right now,” he said, adding that America is truly back, and that we had a “dead country” under the equally inanimate Joe Biden. 

