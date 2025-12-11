It Would Seem This Top Trump Official Makes CNN Wet Its Pants, So They Stopped Inviting Him

CNN is afraid of Stephen Miller. That’s the word on the street. The deputy White House Chief of Staff, and face of the president’s deportation and immigration agenda, is no longer being invited onto the network for obvious reasons: he turns every talking point made on their programs into sashimi. Scott Jennings might slap down his liberal counterparts. Miller chews them up, spits them out, sets them on fire, and then runs them over with a tank.

He knows their game. He can call their plays before they even think about them. If you’re one of the most prominent anti-Trump networks in the country, you can’t have that, as he undercuts their entire existence:

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung added:

Stephen Miller has graciously made himself available to appear on any CNN show these last few days to discuss a wide range of topics and to push back on fake news. Yet, CNN is so afraid they declined to have him on, probably because they know he’d run circles around any of their… — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) December 10, 2025

Stephen Miller has graciously made himself available to appear on any CNN show these last few days to discuss a wide range of topics and to push back on fake news. Yet, CNN is so afraid they declined to have him on, probably because they know he’d run circles around any of their hosts. CNN is actively engaging in partisan politics and acting as the propaganda arm of the Democrat party.

That’s just funny.

UPDATE: CNN reached out to Townhall to clarify this booking situation with Miller:

Members of the administration, including Stephen Miller, are welcome to come on our air. As a news organization, we make editorial decisions about the stories we cover and when, and that depends on the news priorities of the day. We look forward to having Stephen on again in the future as the news warrants.

