CNN Reporter: Release of the Russian Collusion Docs Helps Putin

I’m dying right now. Of course, CNN would have someone to make this point. It was the most predictable pivot, as the person behind the Russian collusion hoax becomes clearer. It was Barack Obama. Second, full transparency on one of the nation’s biggest scandals is helping Russia, or something. Right, so when the Democrats and the fake news press knowingly peddled a lie, it was okay, but the entire trove of files exposing this circus is doing Putin’s bidding.

Advertisement

CNN Nat Security Analyst Beth Sanner accuses Trump admin of by aiding Russia by disclosing intel docs:



“By bringing this up again, the Trump administration is doing the work of our adversary, Russia."



Of course. pic.twitter.com/sUsPfH8ueq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2025

This line no longer works; it never did. Russia is bogged down in a quagmire in Ukraine, so what the hell is even this? Beth Sanner is supposedly the network’s national security analyst. The reporting was fake, Beth. The intelligence was corrupted and weaponized, and don’t even mention the Senate Intelligence Report.

The star witness to that was Lisa Monaco, an Obama partisan, who was present for the December 9, 2016, meeting where Barack ordered a new intelligence assessment that forcibly included a knowingly false document, the Steele Dossier, which started this hoax. It was all a lie, lady.

Go home and play Tetris, because this isn’t it.

Telling the truth is doing Russia’s bidding. Get lost.

Russiagate has turned out to be perhaps this country’s greatest intelligence operation.



And the intelligence community did it against their own people. https://t.co/tHOoAsQxfr — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!