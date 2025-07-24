CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion...
We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs
It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh
At First, My Heart Sank When This Happened to Sen. Kennedy, But It's...
VIP
We Lost Another Journalist (and Few Noticed), and Desperate Deflection From DOJ Documents...
Measuring What Americans Think About Immigration
What Standard? What Scandal?
In MacArthur Park, How Times Have Changed
Dems Rail Against Colbert's Cancellation -- Here's Why
What Will AI Do for Our Happiness?
25 Clowns
The Creator and the Scopes Trial
Tipsheet

CNN Reporter: Release of the Russian Collusion Docs Helps Putin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I’m dying right now. Of course, CNN would have someone to make this point. It was the most predictable pivot, as the person behind the Russian collusion hoax becomes clearer. It was Barack Obama. Second, full transparency on one of the nation’s biggest scandals is helping Russia, or something. Right, so when the Democrats and the fake news press knowingly peddled a lie, it was okay, but the entire trove of files exposing this circus is doing Putin’s bidding. 

Advertisement

This line no longer works; it never did. Russia is bogged down in a quagmire in Ukraine, so what the hell is even this? Beth Sanner is supposedly the network’s national security analyst. The reporting was fake, Beth. The intelligence was corrupted and weaponized, and don’t even mention the Senate Intelligence Report. 

The star witness to that was Lisa Monaco, an Obama partisan, who was present for the December 9, 2016, meeting where Barack ordered a new intelligence assessment that forcibly included a knowingly false document, the Steele Dossier, which started this hoax. It was all a lie, lady. 

Recommended

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Go home and play Tetris, because this isn’t it.  

Telling the truth is doing Russia’s bidding. Get lost.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up Matt Vespa
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs Matt Vespa
Is Decapitation a Job Americans Won't Do? Ann Coulter
CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement