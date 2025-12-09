NBC News Really Thought They Had Something With This ICE Story, Huh?
Tipsheet

Watch Bill Maher and This Lefty Commentator Take a Sledgehammer to Liberalism

Matt Vespa
December 09, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher and Ana Kasparian are two progressives who have similar experiences with their own side: both have been tormented for daring to criticize the illiberal ethos of American liberalism. They’re not MAGA and never will be, but they will for sure take a flamethrower to the clowns inside their tent, and they have. 

Kasparian, co-host of the lefty Young Turks show, has, for years, ripped Democrats for going all-in on identitarian politics. She left the Democratic Party after recounting her assault by a homeless man a few years ago while walking her dog. She was accused of putting the homeless community in a negative light. Maher, well, he’s been ripping Democrats' stupid s**t for years, mainly after he dined with Trump and doesn’t care. 

The pair agreed that they couldn’t care less that Trump is building a tremendous new ballroom: 

MAHER: “With all Trump stuff, I said this time, I’m not going to do it like the first term. Like, when it happens, maybe I’ll get upset if it’s the thing that is worth getting upset about…” 

“But…you know...I don’t give a shit about the ballroom.” 

KASPARIAN: “Me either!” 

MAHER: “And if you do, it’s just an indication that Trump is much too part of your personality. It doesn’t matter.” 

“First of all, it doesn’t cost you anything.” 

KASPARIAN: “That’s the number one thing. That’s the most important thing, yeah.”

MAHER: “Even if it did, it’s like two seconds of the interest we pay every day.” 

And they hate California politics: 

KASPARIAN: “It’s okay to admit, oh, this didn’t work out, Let’s recalibrate. And that was my big issue with Democrats and California in particular, where it’s like, oh, we have done some of these criminal justice reforms and they’ve been kind of…disastrous.”

MAHER: “Oh so much! I mean…I could list just the things that the left has done, that they think are helping, that are counter to their own goals.”

KASPARIAN: “They’re literally getting people killed!”

MAHER: “That’s how much your head is up your ass, you know, defunding the police. Which, you know, like, didn’t help, African-Americans who usually want more police, not corrupt police.”

KASPARIAN: “It’s even worse than that.” 

MAHER: “But they want more police. It’s so racist that they think they’re being anti-racist. And actually it’s being very racist to assume that Black people and saying, well, aren’t they the criminals? We can’t have a lot of cops around them. No, they’re not.”

KASPARIAN: “So a really good friend of mine who does, consulting for media, like, would send me polls and the polls were about, you know, Black Americans and how they feel about policing and what they want…” 

“And I was shocked…poll after poll indicated, no, they don’t want to cut funding for policing.” 

Though things got a bit more combative regarding Maher’s question about the Middle East: 

MAHER: “If you had to live in the Middle East. Any city. Where would you live where you’d be comfortable in that dress?” 

ANA: “I’m sure I would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized by—” 

MAHER INTERRUPTS: “Really? You’re not really blaming it on whitey, are you? You’re blaming Islam on whitey?” 

ANA: “I’m not blaming Islam on whitey.”

MAHER: “But what you’re saying is we destabilize? That’s why you can’t wear that dress?” 

ANA: “Did we destabilize?” 

MAHER: “Wait a second.” 

ANA: “We were funding terrorist organizations in Syria during the Syrian civil war starting under the Obama administration.”

MAHER: “We’re talking about your dress.” 

ANA: “It looks good, I know.” 

MAHER: “You’re saying you can’t wear that dress in Syria because of whitey destabilizing?”

ANA: “I didn’t say that.” 

MAHER: “Okay, that’s what it sounded like… When I asked about the dress, you went right to destabilize. So is that why you couldn’t wear that dress?” 

ANA: “You want me to talk about jihadism and Islam.” 

MAHER: “Why won’t you? Why won’t you?” 

ANA: “I don’t believe in jihadism, which is why I’m furious the United States just had significant Al Qaeda terrorists in the White House.” 

MAHER: “But it’s not just jihadism that is preventing you from wearing that dress there. Are you saying every Muslim is a jihadist? I don’t think they are.” 

ANA: “Bill. Bill, Bill, Bill. Let’s focus for a second.”

MAHER: “No, you won’t answer this question.”

You might not like them, but at least you could have a conversation with these two without being labeled a racist in 10 seconds. And they would happily engage with you.

