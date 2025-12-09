Here's How You Know the Libs Are Melting Down Over FIFA Awarding Trump Their Peace Prize

It’s amazing.

Last week, FIFA gave President Trump their Peace Prize, and the Left couldn’t handle it. It’s as if these people don’t get that presidents get gifts all the time. President Trump has either ended or made headway in resolving numerous conflicts worldwide, something that Joe Biden was incapable of doing. Our guy is just better, from top to bottom. Donald J. Trump is doing things Biden could never, not least because the latter was infirmed. The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro seemed puzzled as to why FIFA would do this, which got shot down by Shermichael Singleton:

Shermichael Singleton shuts down a New York Times reporter melting down over President Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Prize.



Lulu Garcia-Navarro tried to frame the moment as Trump needing people to pander to him, but @MrShermichael reminded her of his very real peace efforts.… pic.twitter.com/C2pkLecfse — Overton (@overton_news) December 5, 2025

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “The thing is this. He’s incredibly powerful, and there are real accomplishments that he has actually made.” “And I don’t understand the constant need that he feels to have people sort of pander to him. It’s it’s just a strange impulse when you are the most powerful man in the world.” SINGLETON: “But is there any harm in this? I mean, it’s a very serious question here.” GARCIA-NAVARRO: “Psychologists say, yes.” SINGLETON: “Congo, DRC, I did some work with the DRC a couple of years ago. That’s important. There are some factions that are still fighting there, but you have to acknowledge that.” “Pakistan, India, that was a very real thing.” GARCIA-NAVARRO: “But why is FIFA giving him an award?” SINGLETON: “My point is, there are some very serious resolutions that the president has under his belt in less than a year.” “I don’t have a problem with it being acknowledged, whether it’s FIFA, whether it’s the New York Times, whether it’s CNN, what’s the problem with it?”

Nothing. These people are just miserable. Also, when The View is apoplectic and CNN is doing fact checks on Trump’s peace agenda, you know he’s doing something right.

Sunny Hostin spirals on The View over President Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Prize.



Hostin was so bitter about any award being bestowed on Trump, she claimed it all had to do with Obama living “rent-free” in the president’s head.



HOSTIN: “The thing about this peace award,… pic.twitter.com/8s3B3Tzxk0 — Overton (@overton_news) December 8, 2025

CNN: President Trump’s historic peace deals don’t really exist



pic.twitter.com/FcuhgrdoLS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2025

Here are some other funny moments:

Tell me Democrats, is the plane that’s hurting you in the room with us right now? pic.twitter.com/MpyuTJbeuv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 6, 2025

WATCH: Kevin O'Leary torched CNN's Abby Phillip.



O'Leary: "Every president in the US is gifted everything…What about the 747? … I love that gift."



Phillip: "Who gets that plane?"



O'Leary: "You know what, Abby… if he's not using it, I'll buy it…"pic.twitter.com/FqpBFSarVx — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) December 6, 2025

