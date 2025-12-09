NBC News Really Thought They Had Something With This ICE Story, Huh?
Tipsheet

Here's How You Know the Libs Are Melting Down Over FIFA Awarding Trump Their Peace Prize

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 09, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s amazing. 

Last week, FIFA gave President Trump their Peace Prize, and the Left couldn’t handle it. It’s as if these people don’t get that presidents get gifts all the time. President Trump has either ended or made headway in resolving numerous conflicts worldwide, something that Joe Biden was incapable of doing. Our guy is just better, from top to bottom. Donald J. Trump is doing things Biden could never, not least because the latter was infirmed. The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro seemed puzzled as to why FIFA would do this, which got shot down by Shermichael Singleton:

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “The thing is this. He’s incredibly powerful, and there are real accomplishments that he has actually made.” 

“And I don’t understand the constant need that he feels to have people sort of pander to him. It’s it’s just a strange impulse when you are the most powerful man in the world.” 

SINGLETON: “But is there any harm in this? I mean, it’s a very serious question here.” 

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “Psychologists say, yes.” 

SINGLETON: “Congo, DRC, I did some work with the DRC a couple of years ago. That’s important. There are some factions that are still fighting there, but you have to acknowledge that.” 

“Pakistan, India, that was a very real thing.” 

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “But why is FIFA giving him an award?” 

SINGLETON: “My point is, there are some very serious resolutions that the president has under his belt in less than a year.”

“I don’t have a problem with it being acknowledged, whether it’s FIFA, whether it’s the New York Times, whether it’s CNN, what’s the problem with it?” 

Nothing. These people are just miserable. Also, when The View is apoplectic and CNN is doing fact checks on Trump’s peace agenda, you know he’s doing something right.

Here are some other funny moments:

