The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good

It’s not the best report card for the FBI, but let’s see how things play out. There are numerous forces at work to derail the Trump administration and its officials. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are in the crosshairs of a report filed for the U.S. House and Senate Judiciary Committees, which provided a “pulse check” on the bureau. It’s riddled with excerpts suggesting the pair are unqualified, inexperienced, and might be overly obsessed with social media. It’s nothing new, but this 115-page report is not pretty. We’ll let you be the judges here (via NY Post):

The Patel-led FBI is described in the 115-page report as a “rudderless ship” and “all f–ked up.” Patel is described by multiple internal sources as inexperienced, with one source saying he “has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful.” Another source, a self-professed Trump supporter, said Patel is “not very good,” “may be insecure,” and “lacks the requisite experience” or the “measured self-confidence” to be FBI director. However, an additional source described him as “very personable and likable” while noting he “created a culture of mistrust and uncertainty among the ranks.” Some of the heavy criticism stems from Patel’s behavior in Salt Lake City after the Charlie Kirk assassination. He is accused of giving “premature public remarks” that potentially jeopardized the investigation, taking credit for the work of other agencies when the suspect was arrested, and for yelling and swearing at the agent in charge. Both he and Bongino were criticized for “arrogance” and an “unfortunate obsession with social media.” One source said they need to “stop talking, stop posing, and just be professional.” Another said they are “spending too much time on social media and public relations” and “are too often concerned with building their own personal résumés.”

FBI REPORT by NYP





There’s also a lengthy passage about reported miscues, blunders, and miscommunication regarding the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, along with a wild story about not being able to find a medium-sized FBI jacket when leaving the plane. It’s D.C. It’s the swamp. There are many agendas at work here, but let’s not kid ourselves: this isn’t the first time the FBI has been criticized under Patel. Then again, going after Miranda Devine, who reported on this story, isn’t helpful either. She’s also not a deep state stooge.

Deep-state Devine? That's an oxymoron -- makes zero sense. @mirandadevine has devoted the better part of the last decade of her life exposing the deep state and the Biden crime family.



She's citing whistleblowers who put their livelihoods -- some even their lives -- on… https://t.co/InAUO5m6A6 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) December 2, 2025

There’s this report, along with Patel discussing how the agency’s war on crime is producing results. I like Patel and Bongino, and, of course, their style was going to rankle some at the FBI. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Anonymous sources lie but results don’t.



-25,000 violent crime arrests, up 100% from last year

-6,000 child victims identified or located, up 22%

-Espionage arrests up 35%

-Fentanyl seizures up 31%

-Nihilistic Violent Extremism arrests up 490%



We’re setting records at the… pic.twitter.com/r9YNlIdDUK — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 3, 2025

