FBI Director Kash Patel: 'Anonymous Sources Always Lie, Results Don't'

FBI Director Kash Patel joined Fox News to tout the agency's victories under his leadership. Patel took time to slam the "anonymous sources" quoted in the media who repeatedly attack the Trump administration, including not only the FBI but the Department of War and Secretary Hegseth.

Instead of focusing on the smears and lies, Patel chose to focus on results, and those results speak for themselves.

Arrests for violent crimes are up 100 percent from 2024. The FBI has located or identified more than 6,000 child victims, up 22 percent from last year. Arrests for espionage and fentanyl seizures are up more than 30 percent, and arrests for "nihilistic violent extremism" are up 490 percent.

Anonymous sources lie but results don’t.



We’re setting records at the… pic.twitter.com/r9YNlIdDUK — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 3, 2025

"Anonymous sources always lie, results don't," Patel said. "These anonymous sources were individuals from the Comey-Wray era that weaponized the Department of Justice and cratered the public trust in the FBI to something that was at levels that had never been seen. 35 percent public trust in the FBI when we came in ten months ago."

"Let's just look at the results," Patel continued. "How would we have arrested 25,000 violent felons this year alone? That's twice as many as last year alone. How would we have arrested 35 percent more spies from Russia, China, and Iran than last year alone? How would we have found 6,000 children and identified them? That's up 22 percent from last year alone."

"We have taken down criminal networks and those that wish to do harm to our children," Patel said. He called the work on fentanyl a "monumental success" and said the FBI has removed fentanyl from our streets, enough to kill 127 million Americans.

"We're crushing violent crime, we're defending the homeland. When Dan and I got here, it was a rudderless ship. But we re-executed this mission, we defanged the weaponization that corrupted it. We jettisoned those like these anonymous sources in this reporting," Patel said.

"The mission of this FBI is to serve the American people and we are doing it at a level that has never been done before," Patel added. "Because of the leadership we have here and thanks to President Trump's sweeping victory, that demanded that this place be rid of weaponization and put back on a course to prosecuting criminals, investigating criminals, and putting away terrorists. And that's what we are doing every single day here.

