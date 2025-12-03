Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms
If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be...
Minneapolis Mayor Ascends to a New Form of Pandering When Defending Illegal Immigrants
Is SCOTUS Poised to Hand Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers a First Amendment Win?
Minnesota's Newest Social Welfare Program Is the Next Big Fraud Waiting to Happen
Trump Moves to Shield Seniors As Biden’s IRA Triggers Long-Term Care Pharmacy Crisis
Stella Parton's Dream Ballot Is Actually the Stuff of Nightmares
Flunked for Faith
VIP
What Anti-Gun 'Fact Check' Goes Wrong
Singer Sabrina Carpenter Is Furious at the White House Right Now
An Illegal Immigrant Was Caught Working As a Cop. Guess What Happened After...
Trump Administration Halts Immigration From 19 Nations, That List May Grow to Over...
Is Qatari Money Corrupting American Education?
Tipsheet

FBI Director Kash Patel: 'Anonymous Sources Always Lie, Results Don't'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 03, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FBI Director Kash Patel joined Fox News to tout the agency's victories under his leadership. Patel took time to slam the "anonymous sources" quoted in the media who repeatedly attack the Trump administration, including not only the FBI but the Department of War and Secretary Hegseth.

Advertisement

Instead of focusing on the smears and lies, Patel chose to focus on results, and those results speak for themselves.

Arrests for violent crimes are up 100 percent from 2024. The FBI has located or identified more than 6,000 child victims, up 22 percent from last year. Arrests for espionage and fentanyl seizures are up more than 30 percent, and arrests for "nihilistic violent extremism" are up 490 percent.

"Anonymous sources always lie, results don't," Patel said. "These anonymous sources were individuals from the Comey-Wray era that weaponized the Department of Justice and cratered the public trust in the FBI to something that was at levels that had never been seen. 35 percent public trust in the FBI when we came in ten months ago."

"Let's just look at the results," Patel continued. "How would we have arrested 25,000 violent felons this year alone? That's twice as many as last year alone. How would we have arrested 35 percent more spies from Russia, China, and Iran than last year alone? How would we have found 6,000 children and identified them? That's up 22 percent from last year alone."

Recommended

If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI FENTANYL

"We have taken down criminal networks and those that wish to do harm to our children," Patel said. He called the work on fentanyl a "monumental success" and said the FBI has removed fentanyl from our streets, enough to kill 127 million Americans.

"We're crushing violent crime, we're defending the homeland. When Dan and I got here, it was a rudderless ship. But we re-executed this mission, we defanged the weaponization that corrupted it. We jettisoned those like these anonymous sources in this reporting," Patel said.

"The mission of this FBI is to serve the American people and we are doing it at a level that has never been done before," Patel added. "Because of the leadership we have here and thanks to President Trump's sweeping victory, that demanded that this place be rid of weaponization and put back on a course to prosecuting criminals, investigating criminals, and putting away terrorists. And that's what we are doing every single day here.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious Jeff Charles
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms Jeff Charles
Minnesota's Newest Social Welfare Program Is the Next Big Fraud Waiting to Happen Amy Curtis
ICE Has Commenced the Great Somali Round-up in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Trump Moves to Shield Seniors As Biden’s IRA Triggers Long-Term Care Pharmacy Crisis Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Advertisement