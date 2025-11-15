Kash Patel Posts Update on Investigation into Trump Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks

Not much is known about Thomas Crooks, the would-be assassin who was killed trying to assassinate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July of 2024. Trump came within millimeters of being killed. Crooks was spotted with a rangefinder, scaled a rooftop, and opened fire onto the main stage. He was around 400 feet away, a glaring security breach that rocked the Secret Service. It led to the firing of its director, Kimberly Cheatle, after she was subjected to a bipartisan torching.

This shooter was a mystery; an enigma wrapped in a riddle. After over a year of investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel provided an update. What do you think?

Crooks Case Overview:



Crooks Case Overview: Over 480 FBI employees were involved in the Thomas Crooks investigation. Employees conducted over 1,000 interviews, addressed over 2,000 public tips, analyzed data extracted from 13 seized digital devices, reviewed nearly 500,000 digital files, collected, processed, and synchronized hundreds of hours of video footage, analyzed financial activity from 10 different accounts, and examined data associated with 25 social media or online forum accounts. The FBI’s investigation into Thomas Crooks identified and examined over 20 online accounts, data extracted from over a dozen electronic devices, examination of numerous financial accounts, and over 1,000 interviews and 2000 public tips. The investigation, conducted by over 480 FBI employees, revealed Crooks had limited online and in person interactions, planned and conducted the attack alone, and did not leak or share his intent to engage in the attack with anyone.

Yeah, this is getting mixed reactions, with some now saying that Kash should leave the FBI.

Director Patel,



What's your definition of "limited online" interactions?



I have dozens of pages of Crooks interacting online.



Why not post what you have? pic.twitter.com/lw983mMFOm — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 14, 2025

it’s time for Kash to go. https://t.co/ERktGepM1i — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) November 15, 2025

Yikes.

