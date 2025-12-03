These Franklin the Turtle Memes Are Outrageous...and Patriots Should Create More of Them

When the publishers of this children’s book are aghast that it’s being used to push hilarious reactions to liberal insanity, you know you’ve hit a home run. Enter ‘Franklin the Turtle,’ a Canadian children’s book series that has become a social media sensation, as good patriots have turned it into many memes mocking liberal policies. The use of Photoshop and AI is elite. I’m sorry—they’re all hilarious. I can’t post all of them because, well, I would get in trouble, but you could imagine.

Advertisement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s post showing the turtle blowing up narco-terrorists was total cinema. It also caused the libs to lose it totally:

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Pete Hegseth approves this Franklin portrait 🐢✅ pic.twitter.com/NxcFW7y382 — Popmemes by Jon 🚀 (@JonCovering) December 2, 2025

And the rest are just as good:

Nobody outruns this patriotism. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VMhbDQkgIV — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) December 3, 2025

Modern problems require modern Franklin books pic.twitter.com/5E9vPTKbFE — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) December 1, 2025

This was one of my favorite Franklin books growing up https://t.co/animBw9n4K pic.twitter.com/3KTMdyUlZp — Ronald Reaganovski (@DBpyramid) December 2, 2025

Franklin the Turtle understands what’s in the Bible



And he’s ready to take a stand pic.twitter.com/CxCpbcGlJL — Virginia Victory (@VirginiaVictory) December 3, 2025

Franklin is helping us deport illegals. Deal with it. https://t.co/rzzQ8ntoHX pic.twitter.com/PAmhf1e6V7 — Mr. Nigglesworth 🇺🇸 (@_nigglesworth_) December 2, 2025

Make more of these, fellow patriots. It’s your duty to make liberals cry.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!