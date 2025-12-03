VIP
Pardon Me … and You, and Everybody
Disparate Impact
The WaPo Hegseth War Crime Claims Are Blasted Like a Drug Boat by...
Rein in the Universities or Lose It All
Matt Van Epps Clinches Victory in Tennessee’s 7th District Special Election
DOT Audit Finds One-Third of Minnesota’s Non-Domiciled CDLs Were Issued Illegally
Children's Book Publisher Furious that Franklin the Turtle is Fighting Narco Terrorism
Trump Officially Nullifies All Biden-Era Autopen Pardons
Journalists Can Promote 'Sedition' When It's 'ICE Resistance'
Let's Fix Our Broken Health Care System
How Many Terrorists Came From Afghanistan to America?
The App Store Freedom Act: Restoring American Values in the Digital Age
Reagan Warned Us About Media Power. We Should Listen.
The End of Migration
Tipsheet

These Franklin the Turtle Memes Are Outrageous...and Patriots Should Create More of Them

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 03, 2025 12:30 AM
Pete Hegseth

When the publishers of this children’s book are aghast that it’s being used to push hilarious reactions to liberal insanity, you know you’ve hit a home run. Enter ‘Franklin the Turtle,’ a Canadian children’s book series that has become a social media sensation, as good patriots have turned it into many memes mocking liberal policies. The use of Photoshop and AI is elite. I’m sorry—they’re all hilarious. I can’t post all of them because, well, I would get in trouble, but you could imagine. 

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s post showing the turtle blowing up narco-terrorists was total cinema. It also caused the libs to lose it totally:

And the rest are just as good: 

Related:

LIBERAL MEDIA PETE HEGSETH

Make more of these, fellow patriots. It’s your duty to make liberals cry. 

