THE PENTAGON- The Department of War wasted no time putting the liberal media through the meat grinder today, but not before honoring the life and sacrifice of National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who was murdered in an attack on Thanksgiving Eve; an Afghan national on an expired visa shot her. DoW Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson also offered prayers to Andrew Wolfe, 24, who was also shot, but is regaining consciousness.

Wilson lambasted Democratic governors JB Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, and the Seditious Six for spreading grade-A fake news about our service members, Trump, and the phantom illegal orders that have engulfed the Left in a tizzy. Some of this was sparked by the ongoing operations against narco terrorists in the Caribbean. Operation Southern Spear has exposed another 70-30 issue dynamic with liberals who appear to be shedding tears over these drug gangbangers.

A recent airstrike that eliminated a drug boat was met with controversy after it was discovered that a second strike was ordered to kill those hanging onto the wreckage. They got what they deserved when the liberal media saw an opportunity to smear President Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth as war criminals. The Washington Post tried to get the fake news machines going, but was ironically undercut by The New York Times. He never uttered quotes attributed to Mr. Hegseth. Wilson thanked the publication for clearing the record, while warning WaPo’s readers that they might want to consider a new outlet for their news. She’s thankful that the American people saw through the lies.

As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.



It’s no wonder that her opening remarks to the new press corps today were beyond appropriate: “[The] legacy media chose to self-deport from this building, and if you look at the numbers, it's pretty clear why no one followed them.”

Trust in the media, which Wilson also cited, is at an all-time low, so the Pentagon does not see fit to coddle these aged gatekeepers who have serially misinformed the public about the Trump administration.

