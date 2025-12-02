What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
Trump's Agriculture Secretary Is About to Go Scorched Earth on Blue States Over...
Suspect in National Guard Shooting Just Gave His Plea
Treasury Secretary Just Made a Major Announcement About Minnesota Taxpayer Funds Going to...
Trump's Travel Ban Might Up the Ante After What Kristi Noem Said
Letitia James' Lawfare Against Pro-Life Groups Just Crashed and Burned
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrants Received Social Security Numbers From the Biden Administ...
Tim Walz Vows Not to Pardon the Somali Migrant Fraudsters He Enabled and...
Misery Loves Company? Guess Which Demographic Group Is Increasingly Unhappy
Did Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Help Somali Non-Profits Defraud State Taxpayers?
Report: LA Man in Federal Custody for Firebombing Federal Building Over Immigration Enforc...
Give Thanks for ICE Removing the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Illegal Aliens
WaPo’s Botched Hegseth Hit Job Proves the Pentagon Desperately Needs New Media
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrant Criminals Letitia James Let Back Out on the...
Tipsheet

Dept. of War Press Secretary Had the Perfect Line for the Mass Exodus of Liberal Outlets at the Pentagon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 02, 2025 3:00 PM
DOW Rapid Response

THE PENTAGON- The Department of War wasted no time putting the liberal media through the meat grinder today, but not before honoring the life and sacrifice of National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who was murdered in an attack on Thanksgiving Eve; an Afghan national on an expired visa shot her. DoW Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson also offered prayers to Andrew Wolfe, 24, who was also shot, but is regaining consciousness.  

Advertisement

Wilson lambasted Democratic governors JB Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, and the Seditious Six for spreading grade-A fake news about our service members, Trump, and the phantom illegal orders that have engulfed the Left in a tizzy. Some of this was sparked by the ongoing operations against narco terrorists in the Caribbean. Operation Southern Spear has exposed another 70-30 issue dynamic with liberals who appear to be shedding tears over these drug gangbangers. 

A recent airstrike that eliminated a drug boat was met with controversy after it was discovered that a second strike was ordered to kill those hanging onto the wreckage. They got what they deserved when the liberal media saw an opportunity to smear President Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth as war criminals. The Washington Post tried to get the fake news machines going, but was ironically undercut by The New York Times. He never uttered quotes attributed to Mr. Hegseth. Wilson thanked the publication for clearing the record, while warning WaPo’s readers that they might want to consider a new outlet for their news. She’s thankful that the American people saw through the lies. 

Recommended

What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger the Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY DEPARTMENT OF WAR

It’s no wonder that her opening remarks to the new press corps today were beyond appropriate: “[The] legacy media chose to self-deport from this building, and if you look at the numbers, it's pretty clear why no one followed them.”

Trust in the media, which Wilson also cited, is at an all-time low, so the Pentagon does not see fit to coddle these aged gatekeepers who have serially misinformed the public about the Trump administration. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger the Libs Matt Vespa
Trump's Agriculture Secretary Is About to Go Scorched Earth on Blue States Over This Issue Jeff Charles
The New York Times Just Blew WaPo's Hegseth War Crimes Story Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrants Received Social Security Numbers From the Biden Administration Amy Curtis
Treasury Secretary Just Made a Major Announcement About Minnesota Taxpayer Funds Going to Terrorists Jeff Charles
Suspect in National Guard Shooting Just Gave His Plea Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger the Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement