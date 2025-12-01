VIP
Foundations We Can't Test
Tipsheet

How Trump Reacted to the Media Asking Him About Why He Called Tim Walz 'Retarded' Is Amazing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 01, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is why we voted for Donald Trump. It’s amazing. He doesn’t care, he won’t apologize, and he shouldn’t. He called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” for allowing his state to become awash with criminal Somali gangs, among other things. It was the greatest Thanksgiving post of all time. If the president is cross-posting his Truth Socials on Twitter, you know it’s a good one.  

Tim Walz said it was a badge of honor. Whatever, man. Trump owns you. He tried to shoot back with a ‘release your MRI’ pivot. It was weak. Trump slapped that down with reporters, once again calling them idiots to their faces. He also doubled down, calling Walz “retarded.”

“Yeah, I think there's something wrong with him. Absolutely,” said the president.  

Just iconic. 

