How Trump Reacted to the Media Asking Him About Why He Called Tim Walz 'Retarded' Is Amazing

This is why we voted for Donald Trump. It’s amazing. He doesn’t care, he won’t apologize, and he shouldn’t. He called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” for allowing his state to become awash with criminal Somali gangs, among other things. It was the greatest Thanksgiving post of all time. If the president is cross-posting his Truth Socials on Twitter, you know it’s a good one.

The President is unwell. Release the MRI results. pic.twitter.com/Kw9RGEjLmL — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 30, 2025

Tim Walz said it was a badge of honor. Whatever, man. Trump owns you. He tried to shoot back with a ‘release your MRI’ pivot. It was weak. Trump slapped that down with reporters, once again calling them idiots to their faces. He also doubled down, calling Walz “retarded.”

Q: Do you stand by calling Tim Walz 'retarded?'



TRUMP: "Yeah- I think there's something wrong with him. Absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it?" pic.twitter.com/nHyxqtV597 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 1, 2025

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump just proved once again he’s the king of trolls



REPORTERS: What about your MRI?!



POTUS: “It wasn’t on the brain, because I took a cognitive test and ACED it. Which YOU would be incapable of doing. And you too!”



“Goodbye everybody!” 🤣🔥



Absolute fire pic.twitter.com/QDVzjtePiv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 30, 2025

“Yeah, I think there's something wrong with him. Absolutely,” said the president.

Just iconic.

How retarded is Tim Walz?



This retarded.



pic.twitter.com/VztZK30RYk — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) December 1, 2025

