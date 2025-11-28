Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Trump: Anything Signed by Biden's Autopen Is Hereby Revoked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 28, 2025 4:30 PM
He’s on a roll. President Trump took to social media to declare that anything signed by Joe Biden’s autopen has been revoked. All executive orders issued by autopen are canceled, noting that the former president was not involved in the process. There have been constitutional questions regarding the autopen. With Biden, he goes a step further—was the man even cogent enough to know what was being discussed for signature? 

Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving.

