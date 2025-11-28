Trump: Anything Signed by Biden's Autopen Is Hereby Revoked

He’s on a roll. President Trump took to social media to declare that anything signed by Joe Biden’s autopen has been revoked. All executive orders issued by autopen are canceled, noting that the former president was not involved in the process. There have been constitutional questions regarding the autopen. With Biden, he goes a step further—was the man even cogent enough to know what was being discussed for signature?

Advertisement

Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 28, 2025

Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!