Tipsheet

'Adolf Hitler' Is Back...and He's Black

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 27, 2025 6:30 AM
Buro Laux/Pressens Bild via AP

I mean, there are no words. There is a lot of irony here, though: an African politician named ‘Adolf Hitler’ has won re-election in a local race in Namibia. Mr. Hitler claims his father did not know the infamous background of his namesake when he was born, which I find hard to believe, but congratulations on your win, Hitler. Hail…I mean, good luck. Hitler is back, and he’s black. In a defensive move worthy of the Siegfried Line, he also said he’s not changing his name. There are too many documents under his name, and it’s too late for that, he says (via NY Post):

A politician called Adolf Hitler is set to win a local election in his home country, but claimed his father had no idea about the Nazi leader’s significance when he named his son. 

Adolf Hitler Uunona, 59, is poised to win a second local election in the southwest African country of Namibia on Nov. 26, holding his seat in the north of the country after previously receiving 85% of the vote in 2020. 

The member of the left-wing Swapo party previously spoke about his infamous name after coming to global attention following his win in the Ompundja constituency. 

His father “probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name,” the politician told German newspaper Bild in 2020. 

[…] 

Uunona’s wife calls him Adolf, but in public, he normally omits Hitler. Despite that, he insisted he wouldn’t change his name.

Africa can be wild, folks, especially when it comes to politics.  

Black Hitler.  

Related:

AFRICA

What’s next, a real Clayton Bigsby— a real blind, black/white supremacist made famous by comedian Dave Chappelle?

