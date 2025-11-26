We're Back to This Silly Game Again: Someone Leaked Steve Witkoff's Communications With the Russians

Negotiations are ongoing on how to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and we have some Deep State clowns thinking they know what’s best. First, this isn’t the Russian collusion circus anymore. Second, what’s the story here: that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks to…Russians? They happen to be a party that must agree to any terms to end the conflict (via Fox News):

The headline is completely bullshit. If anyone actually reads this supposed “transcript,” they’ll realize there’s nothing wrong with what was said. In fact, it shows what a successful negotiator does in order to get a deal done. https://t.co/yN1onXbT1M — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 26, 2025

The White House doesn't seem to be denying the authenticity of the reported leaked phone call from @business sharing that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff advised Russia on how to pitch Ukraine plan to President Trump.



“This story proves one thing: Special Envoy Witkoff talks to… — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) November 25, 2025

Find the leaker and fire them immediately.



No excuses.



The anonymous leaker is a national security risk. https://t.co/KK5dsptZ34 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 26, 2025

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff gave a senior Kremlin official tips on how to sell a Ukraine peace deal to President Donald Trump, a report said. Witkoff spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Oct. 14, advising him on how Putin should bring up the topic with the U.S. president, according to Bloomberg. "We put a 20-point Trump plan together that was 20 points for peace, and I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you," Witkoff was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, in reference to the Trump administration’s Gaza peace deal. During the phone call, which lasted about five minutes, Witkoff said he had a deep respect for Putin and that he had informed Trump that he believed Russia has always wanted a peace deal for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. Witkoff mentioned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting the White House in mid-October and that Putin could speak to Trump ahead of that meeting, the report added. "Zelenskyy is coming to the White House on Friday," Witkoff said, according to a recording of the phone call obtained by Bloomberg. "I will go to that because they want me there, but I think, if possible, we have the call with your boss before that Friday meeting." Witkoff suggested that Putin congratulate Trump on the Gaza peace deal and say that Russia backed it and that he respects Trump as a man of peace, Bloomberg reported.

I fail to see the problem here. These leaks threaten national security. Whoever did this should be exposed, charged, and imprisoned. These conversations are not meant for public consumption. Luckily, the media’s power is waning, so no one cares. It’s not a bombshell. It will get the anti-Trump clowns all huffy, but they’ve been in a perpetual state of misery for years and have been muted by most normies.

Leaking private, classified communiques between foreign leaders. We’ve seen this movie before—Trump still won.

