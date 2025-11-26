CNN's Scott Jennings Shut Down CNN Over Their Spin on the Dems' Latest Anti-Trump Attack

Watching Scott Jennings go to work on CNN is a treat. It’s pure cinema. He knows what the Democrats are going to say, when they’re going to tell it, and the perfect rebuttal that knocks them off their game. Whether it be his co-panelists or the hosts, Jennings owns the libs on this network, with some admitting it. They’ll never say it, but the body language says everything. At least Jennings lets them make their point before picking it apart.

Yesterday, Jennings wasted no time turning the liberal media’s spin on the Trump administration, interviewing several Democrats for their ‘illegal orders’ nonsense, where lawmakers pleaded with service members not to follow such commands. Have they been given? What orders are they referring to? There are none because this is a cheap and insipid political stunt that’s caused more headaches than damage to the Trump White House.

Of course, liberals are trying to turn this into an intimidation narrative. Sorry, kids, you people did Arctic Frost, which essentially spied on the conservative movement and the Republican Party, including duly elected members of Congress, writ large. The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro tried to make this a free speech issue. Wrong turn, lady:

Scott Jennings shuts down an NYT reporter’s narrative with one simple question.



Lulu Garcia-Navarro argued that Trump’s scrutiny of Democratic lawmakers over the video stunt is actually “intimidation over free speech” — something she says is used in other countries.



So… pic.twitter.com/vDAGHPskXi — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2025

JENNINGS: “Was Arctic Frost intimidation?” GARCIA-NAVARRO: “Oh…can we stick to the…can we stick…” JENNINGS: “I’m asking, you said you see it in other countries. Do you see that in other countries?” GARCIA-NAVARRO: “Can we stick…can we stick the actual…But, so do you agree with what the president’s doing?” JENNINGS: “Do I agree that he should be mad about this? Yes.”

“I don’t know what he’s doing. All I’ve heard is from Democrats who claim that they’re now being investigated. I don’t know what the truth is, but do I think he should be outraged about it? Plenty.”

If you want to duel with Jennings, come ready to play. Be prepared to go into overtime. Have the stamina to last 25 rounds. It’s just not happening if you’re a liberal.

🚨 JUST IN: Scott Jennings STUNS CNN host who is worried the FBI and Pentagon investigating Six Seditious Democrats who demanded rebellion from the military is a 'SLIPPERY SLOPE' toward 'weaponization' 🙄



"An administration - investigating members of Congress...are you… pic.twitter.com/d6yD0FzhWy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2025

