Former Antifa Member Reveals Why the Group Keeps Calling People Fascists

Look, kudos to the guy for seeing the light. I’m not going to bash him on that, but when the camera panned to him, man, do the jokes write themselves. It’s the walking stereotype: the blue-haired former Antifa man is interviewed. GBNews interviewed this person named ‘Andrew’ regarding the tactics of the group that the Trump administration designated a domestic terror organization last month.

Advertisement

I mean, it’s nothing you haven’t heard or know yet, but we have an ex-member saying why this group and others like them, spew the ‘he or she is a fascist’ bit incessantly: it’s meant to dehumanize so that unhinged leftists can kill you.

Former Antifa member:



“They don’t kill you because you’re a fascist. They call you a fascist so they can kill you... How is this different than a group like ISIS?"



BOOMpic.twitter.com/2mlFVJE9zA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2025

“They don’t kill you because you’re a fascist. They call you a fascist so they can kill you,” he said. It’s meant to dehumanize, and it’s no different than what ISIS says about people they wish to destroy.

We’re seeing the results of this brainwashing in real time, with the attempted assassinations of President Trump, the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the attacks on federal agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. The media is doing its best to cover this up, but it’s clear as day. The ICE shooter who attacked the facility in Dallas had anti-ICE messages on the bullets. Notice how that story died quickly once all the information was revealed.

Now, unknown if that person was Antifa, but this group yells into the same psycho echo chamber.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!