VIP
The Ever-Changing Political Environment
The Anti-Trump Hysterics About 'Illegal Orders' Might've Pinched This Dem Senator
Are Other Republican Lawmakers on the Way Out?
VIP
Here's Why Democrats Are Winning School Board Races Again
Federal Judge Issues Predictable Ruling on Letitia James and James Comey
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Said This About Running for President
Here's What Georgia Voters Think of Majorie Taylor Greene After Resignation Announcement
Kyrsten Sinema Just Donned Her MAHA Hat
Mark Pocan Proves Medicare for All Is So Popular He Has to Lie...
Aftyn Behn Punts When Asked If She Still Wants to Defund the Police
Third Time's a Charm? Mamdani's Back and Begging for More Cash
Do No Harm Survey Shows Rank-and-File Doctors Oppose DEI in Healthcare
Bombshell: Defending Ed Drops National Education Association Docs Detailing Radical LGBTQ...
James Comey Responds to His Indictment Being Tossed
Tipsheet

Former Antifa Member Reveals Why the Group Keeps Calling People Fascists

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 24, 2025 3:00 PM
PJ Media

Look, kudos to the guy for seeing the light. I’m not going to bash him on that, but when the camera panned to him, man, do the jokes write themselves. It’s the walking stereotype: the blue-haired former Antifa man is interviewed. GBNews interviewed this person named ‘Andrew’ regarding the tactics of the group that the Trump administration designated a domestic terror organization last month. 

Advertisement

I mean, it’s nothing you haven’t heard or know yet, but we have an ex-member saying why this group and others like them, spew the ‘he or she is a fascist’ bit incessantly: it’s meant to dehumanize so that unhinged leftists can kill you. 

“They don’t kill you because you’re a fascist. They call you a fascist so they can kill you,” he said. It’s meant to dehumanize, and it’s no different than what ISIS says about people they wish to destroy.  

We’re seeing the results of this brainwashing in real time, with the attempted assassinations of President Trump, the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the attacks on federal agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. The media is doing its best to cover this up, but it’s clear as day. The ICE shooter who attacked the facility in Dallas had anti-ICE messages on the bullets. Notice how that story died quickly once all the information was revealed.  

Recommended

The Anti-Trump Hysterics About 'Illegal Orders' Might've Pinched This Dem Senator Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS

Now, unknown if that person was Antifa, but this group yells into the same psycho echo chamber.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Anti-Trump Hysterics About 'Illegal Orders' Might've Pinched This Dem Senator Matt Vespa
They Will Never Understand Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Georgia Voters Think of Majorie Taylor Greene After Resignation Announcement Jeff Charles
Federal Judge Issues Predictable Ruling on Letitia James and James Comey Jeff Charles
Meet the DEI Judge Who Set the Chicago Subway Arsonist Free Amy Curtis
Are Other Republican Lawmakers on the Way Out? Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Anti-Trump Hysterics About 'Illegal Orders' Might've Pinched This Dem Senator Matt Vespa
Advertisement