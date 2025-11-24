The Anti-Trump Hysterics About 'Illegal Orders' Might've Pinched This Dem Senator

This must be one of the more psychotic exercises by the Left: telling service members not to follow so-called ‘illegal orders’ from President Trump. I don’t even know what that means—have illegal orders been issued? That question hasn’t been answered seriously. Most Democrats who are pushing this claim wilt under the soft lights, even at CNN. We all know it’s Trump derangement nonsense—this isn’t a philosophical exercise, you clowns. You’re literally coming to a hairsbreadth of telling our troops to commit acts of sedition.

PENTAGON SAYS IT IS PROBING DEMOCRATIC SENATOR MARK KELLY



PENTAGON CITES 'SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS' — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 24, 2025

STATEMENT FROM DoW: “The Department of War has received serious allegations… pic.twitter.com/pPQrKqCOY4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 24, 2025

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has been part of this, likely because his military background gives it credibility. And that part might have gotten him in trouble. The Department of War is investigating his actions regarding this stunt, and he might be recalled into active duty and face a court-martial:

The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures. This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings. The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels. All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order.

God, we’re dealing with a special crop of idiots. They can’t stop Trump on the Hill or in the courts. He has neutered the media, so Democrats are a half-step away from making calls for insurrection.

You cannot make this up.