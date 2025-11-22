If You'd Told Me That This MSNBC Host Would be at Dick Cheney's Funeral, I Would Have Laughed

Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral was this week, and President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited. I couldn’t care less about that—what’s more interesting is the guest list. First, MSNBC was broadcasting the service live. You know about the saying about strange bedfellows. Better yet, if you’d told me that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow would be attending this service, I would have laughed you out of the room, but she was there (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Rachel Maddow once described Dick Cheney as the "maestro of terror."



Now, she sits proudly next to Anthony Fauci and James Carville at his funeral because he endorsed Kamala Harris.



It's an important reminder of what President Trump's meteoric political rise represented: A… pic.twitter.com/P5hEfXtS1t — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) November 20, 2025

Anthony Fauci, Rachel Maddow and James Carville are sitting together at Dick Cheney’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/MOdh99AV0H — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) November 20, 2025

Liberal MS NOW host Rachel Maddow went viral Thursday after she was spotted at the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Maddow, who once called Cheney "the maestro of terror politics," was seen in the pews of Washington National Cathedral sitting next to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Two seats over was veteran Democratic strategist James Carville. The image of Maddow appearing at Cheney's memorial service caught many by surprise. […] As she was leaving the funeral, Maddow said Cheney had changed the country "in ways that I almost 100 percent disagree with" but that she admired how he rallied behind his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy, when she took on President Donald Trump in recent years, according to a report from The Washington Post. "I think it was a really heroic stand, it’s humbling to me," Maddow said. "You know, we contain multitudes." […] Cheney's funeral drew some of the biggest names in politics. Joining former President George W. Bush, who gave a eulogy honoring his running mate, were former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, former Vice Presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and Al Gore, as well as several prominent lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Maddow's career as a commentator began during Bush/Cheney, when she'd frequently compare Cheney to the worst monsters in history (I was on her programs when she said it).



For so many liberals, Cheney is now rehabilitated despite regretting nothing: solely for opposing Trump: https://t.co/5ZMOg7HKHD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 20, 2025

So, pretty much everyone on that list sucks.

It’s amusing. Maddow spends virtually no time on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Still, she attends the funeral of a man that she and everyone in liberal America thought was the epitome of evil during the Bush presidency—also, other odd rants about ICE and whatnot this year.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow spent just 22 seconds of air time on Charlie Kirk assassination https://t.co/iIlmaCZJ18 pic.twitter.com/9I76aeupYI — New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2025

Maddow, as proof in her rant about how Trump is a dictator, says ICE “apparently has infinite funding but no identifiable leadership”



She’s comically stupid. ICE does have a ton of funding, from the big beaut bill our legislature just fought months over (not a dictatorship) and… https://t.co/D7nW49wMEP — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 5, 2025

Advertisement

What a time to be alive.