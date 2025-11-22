Dem Rep Totally Collapses When Asked a Simple Question About Trump and Unlawful Orders

You’ve seen the videos: scores of Democrats pleading with our service members not to follow unlawful orders from President Donald J. Trump. Incredible story, but what the hell is this besides a massive Trump derangement exercise that makes the Left look insane? It’s bonkers. It’s yet another instance of liberals being so engulfed in hysterics that they don’t even know what they’re saying.

First, have any unlawful orders been issued by the president? What are they referring to, because not even CNN can run with this narrative? That is all you need to know. When the hosts of one of the nation’s most preeminent anti-Trump networks don’t know what the hell this is, neither do people outside the beltway. Also, you cannot push this if Democrats who signed onto this clown show stunt wilt when asked what the hell orders are, are so-called ‘illegal’:

After getting ridiculed on his insurrectionist statements against President Trump, Jason Crow now tries to walk it back.



CROW: "To be clear, we are not calling on folks right now to disobey any unlawful order." https://t.co/6tm3JhC7vg pic.twitter.com/TSvqIMogH3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2025

WATCH: New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Goodlander BRUTALLY struggles to answer whether members of the military have told her they have been given unlawful orders.



GOODLANDER: “Well… you know… what I’d say is…the, the..." pic.twitter.com/S6K31c9rAK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2025

For sure, this made some liberals feel better. It didn’t do anything. This won’t be a cornerstone of the 2026 elections. It’ll be forgotten in a week, remembered only for being another whacko, anti-Trump messaging ploy that Democrats bungled. I get that they need to do this to keep their base sated with lunacy. The Democratic National Committee also needs money, having recently taken out a $15 million loan. This bath salt stuff might fill some of those coffers.

