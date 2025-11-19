VIP
Mating in 2025 Is Totally Incomprehensible
Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White...
Our Golden Age
VIP
Jake Tapper's Selective Disdain for Supremacists, While His Co-Workers Tap Dance Around Ep...
It's Called Politics
Michelle Obama, Like Fancy Fingernails on a Chalkboard
As Religion Weakens, Socialism Strengthens
Beware Housing Bills With Socialist Goals
Congress Should Pass a Discontinuing Resolution
When Common Sense Is Under Siege: The Erosion of Rational Leadership
Filibuster Protects Against Washington’s Worst Instincts
The Trump Administration's America First Policy in Africa
GOP Should Focus on Young Voters’ Hard Times
Chris Daughtry Insults MAGA, Charlie Kirk to Stay Relevant – And Just Torched...
Tipsheet

CNN Grilled Hakeem Jeffries Regarding Communications Between Jeffrey Epstein and This Dem Rep

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 19, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) probably thought this was going to be a walk in the park. It’s CNN—these guys are my friends. Well, CNN host Kaitlin Collins had some good questions about Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands and Jeffrey Epstein, the latter of whom was texting her during a 2019 hearing with ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. 

Advertisement

To be more direct, he was feeding her what to ask. Plaskett helped Epstein get tax carve-outs and later worked for the disgraced late New York financier’s fixer on the island. These texts are eye-opening. It’s the real story regarding the Epstein Files thus far, and Democrats have nothing sellable to make a pivot. Jeffries tried, but he cannot go off-script, because he’s Temu Obama:

COLLINS: “Do you think it was appropriate for her to be texting with Jeffrey Epstein, 11 years after he pleaded guilty?” 

JEFFRIES: “I mean, I have not had a conversation with Stacey Plaskett to discuss this issue because we’ve been focused today on making sure that there was a decisive vote as it related to the Epstein files and the release.” 

COLLINS: “Do you plan to talk to her about it?” 

JEFFRIES: “I think that we……successfully defeated a resolution that lacked any basis, was not credible and was being brought by an individual who was trying to weaponize this issue to reinvigorate his own failed gubernatorial campaign in south Carolina.” 

“It was rejected on a bipartisan basis on the floor today. That’s the end of the story.” 

COLLINS: “Yeah, I was just asking if you personally believe messaging with Jeffrey Epstein, who is at that point a registered sex offender, is appropriate for a member of the House Democratic caucus?” 

Jeffries, clearly feeling the hear, snapped back: 

JEFFRIES: “That’s the third time you’ve asked me this question, and I’m going to give you the same exact answer.” 

“Our focus today is on making sure that the Jeffrey Epstein files were released. If you want to have a conversation with Stacey Plaskett about it, I’m sure she’d be willing to talk to you.” 

“It was an illegitimate effort to try to remove her from the House Committee on Intelligence, and that was defeated in a bipartisan way.” 

Recommended

Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Talk about not seeing the blitz coming, Hakeem. Democrats are named in the files. After all they’ve said about Trump and the GOP regarding this story, it’s going to be funny, a classic boomerang to the face. It’s not about the victims, though it should be; it’s all about getting Trump. Which you, me, and the entire nation already know.  

The dog has bitten the car, and the Democrats have no idea what to do. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Chris Daughtry Insults MAGA, Charlie Kirk to Stay Relevant – And Just Torched His Own Comeback Ed Woodson
Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
The Boys Are Back Dmitri Bolt
House Votes Overwhelmingly to Release the Epstein Files, but There Was One Holdout Matt Vespa
The Pin Is Pulled Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement