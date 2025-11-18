Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch
You Won't Believe How This Democrat Defended Stacey Plaskett for Colluding With Jeffrey...
A Judge Just Threw This Leftist Propaganda Factory a Lifeline
Texas' Redistricting Crashes Into a Roadblock Thanks to These Federal Judges
VIP
Grief Is Love Persevering
WI Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Hammers State Dems on Illegal Immigrants
Charlotte Lozier Institute's National Pregnancy Center Report Is Great News for the Pro-Li...
Morning Joe Asked Hakeem Jeffries About Obamacare. It Didn't Go Well.
VIP
University President Allegedly Takes Term 'Academic Fraud' to Whole New Level
The Party of Intolerance on Full Display of Late
Jeffrey Epstein's Resentment Toward Donald Trump
Democrat Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Calls for Court Packing and Impeaching Conserva...
VIP
Trump Jokes About Being the First McDonald’s Fry Cook President at McDonald’s Impact...
Chuck Schumer Sinks to Lowest Approval in 20 Years as Democrats Turn on...
Tipsheet

House Votes Overwhelmingly to Release the Epstein Files, but There Was One Holdout

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 18, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

With President Trump giving the green light, it was a forgone conclusion that this vote to release the Epstein files would pass. They already had the votes, but with the president’s blessing, all the votes lined up in favor of this motion. There was one lone Republican who voted ‘no,’ Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), on due process grounds. The final vote was 427-1.

Advertisement

Higgins explained: 

I have been a principled “NO” on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc. If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans. If the Senate amends the bill to properly address privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House. 

This circus is now entertaining. First, Democrats are being named in this fiasco, which now has progressives rehashing what we’ve been saying about these files for years: being named in them is not an admission of guilt, nor is it evidence of partaking in the pedophilic enterprises of the late disgraced New York financier. Democrats were texting with Epstein during anti-Trump hearings on the Hill. No doubt Congress is going to screw this up, someone is going to shoot their mouth off, and defamation lawsuits are going to pour down.  

Recommended

Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN LAWSUIT

But the Democrats wanted this—well, until Trump said he wanted the files released. 

The bill now heads to the Senate. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Zohran Mamdani Just Declared NYC a City of...What? Amy Curtis
Morning Joe Asked Hakeem Jeffries About Obamacare. It Didn't Go Well. Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe How This Democrat Defended Stacey Plaskett for Colluding With Jeffrey Epstein Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Dropped Some Epstein Truth Bombs on CNN Last Night Amy Curtis
A Judge Just Threw This Leftist Propaganda Factory a Lifeline Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement