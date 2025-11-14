Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Brutal

Will Chuck Schumer survive this latest defeat? The New York liberal is vilified among his base, has lukewarm support among his colleagues, and has atrocious fundraising numbers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) waits in the tall grass, with a possible primary challenge, though I think she’ll run for president in 2028. Schumer’s shutdown gambit, for which there was again no message, agenda, or endgame, ended in total defeat as eight members defected and joined Republicans to push through a bill that ended the logjam. It sailed through 60-40. It wasn’t some great bargain either—it was virtually what Republicans offered in mid-October.

Yet, while there can be mountains of copy to describe Chuck Schumer’s two-time spending loss to Trump and the GOP, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) probably had the best line for the AOC rumors. It was short, sweet, and brutally to the point: “I think his testicles are on back order from China” (via RedState):

“I THINK HIS TESTICLES ARE ON BACK ORDER FROM CHINA” @SenJohnKennedy slams Sen. Chuck Schumer — accusing him of being too afraid to stand up to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. pic.twitter.com/2YcTSBAFPP — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) November 13, 2025

Speaking of precious jewels, the Republican senator from Louisiana had some thoughts on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY). Kennedy has defined the power struggle taking place in the Democratic party today in a manner we've grown accustomed to—both brilliant and hilarious—during an appearance on "Will Cain Country." Cain questioned Kennedy on the brewing civil war on the left between the handful of Democrats who broke ranks and voted to reopen the government and the furious resistance extremists who wanted it shut down in perpetuum. "There's something about this government reopening that has completely divided the left," Cain observed. "Senator Schumer gambled, and he lost, and he's kind of walking around now looking like a guy who just lost his luggage," Kennedy responded. "He did this to try to make the Bolshevik wing, which is in control of his party like him, love him, and now they're madder than ever at him." […] Kennedy points out that ol' Chuck is terrified of New York's socialist darling getting her clutches on his Senate seat. "There are a lot of Democrats, one of whom I think is Senator Schumer, who understand that, uh, the loon wing of his party are a bunch of loons. But, I think he's scared of them," Kennedy posited. "I think his testicles are on back order from China." Murder. First degree.

There are reports that Chuck plans to step back from public life in 2028. It might be the end of the road, not least because Kennedy put him on blast.

