C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown

The Schumer shutdown is over, and we’ve won. Democrats got a concession about federal worker layoffs, but not one penny for illegal alien health care benefits or NPR funding, totaling $1.5 trillion. The farm wasn’t sold. Trump and the GOP didn’t budge on the core issue at the heart of the longest, stupidest shutdown in American history. The Democrats took a deal, and that should be in quotes since it’s what Republicans have been offering since mid-October: government funding through January 30, SNAP benefits funded through September 2026, and a vote on Obamacare subsidies.

Advertisement

Democrats got nothing, and they shut down the government. They voted against extending SNAP benefits while the drama engulfed the Hill, and voters know it. They voted against it 15 times. During the shutdown, watch Rep. Sam Liccardo’s (D-CA) reaction to when a C-SPAN caller knew better. He had the Democrats’ number, and Sam knew it.

A C-SPAN caller this morning cut through the noise and let Rep. Liccardo (D-CA) know that his lies aren't flying:



Caller: "Who shut down the government? You don't have to answer, I know who it is. It was the Democrats. Let’s put that to bed."



Rep. Liccardo, living in a fantasy… https://t.co/byTex2Pzko pic.twitter.com/SumHHolGlJ — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 12, 2025

“Who shut down the government? You don't have to answer, I know who it is. It was the Democrats. Let’s put that to bed,” the caller said.

It was eight Democratic Senators who decided to end this circus. The deal sailed through the Senate 60-40, then breezed through the House. Speaker Mike Johnson held the line and kept the GOP caucus together amid razor-thin margins. The House Freedom Caucus liked the deal, so the flanks were covered, and six House Democrats joined Republicans in ending this circus 222-209 on Wednesday.

40-plus days of pain, so Democrats could stroke their egos and show that they’re ‘fighting’ Trump. It’s not a fight when you get bulldozed, kids.