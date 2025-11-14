Chaos Breaks Out in This City After Anti-ICE Protesters Clash With Police
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Lay Waste to This Fraud-Ridden Immigration Program
Is the Biden-Obama Bromance Over?
Louisiana Girl Expelled for Altercation With Classmates Who Shared AI-Generated Images of...
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations
Meet the Hammerbande, One of the Groups the US Classified As an International...
Graham Platner's Campaign Failed to File His Personal Financial Disclosures
Gavin Newsom Blames Climate Change for Slow Rebuild of Pacific Palisades
Do No Harm, American Alliance for Equal Rights File Suit Over MI Law...
Rep. Jim Jordan Launches Congressional Probe of VA Prosecutor Stymying Stephen Miller Inve...
VIP
Gun Rights Groups File Brief in Challenge of Vermont's Waiting Period for Gun...
Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Epstein’s Ties to Top Democrats and Major Banks
US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul
Democrats Created the SNAP Crisis, Yet Senator Booker Is Blaming Republicans
Tipsheet

C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 14, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/San Jose Mercury News, Nhat V. Meyer

The Schumer shutdown is over, and we’ve won. Democrats got a concession about federal worker layoffs, but not one penny for illegal alien health care benefits or NPR funding, totaling $1.5 trillion. The farm wasn’t sold. Trump and the GOP didn’t budge on the core issue at the heart of the longest, stupidest shutdown in American history. The Democrats took a deal, and that should be in quotes since it’s what Republicans have been offering since mid-October: government funding through January 30, SNAP benefits funded through September 2026, and a vote on Obamacare subsidies. 

Advertisement

Democrats got nothing, and they shut down the government. They voted against extending SNAP benefits while the drama engulfed the Hill, and voters know it. They voted against it 15 times. During the shutdown, watch Rep. Sam Liccardo’s (D-CA) reaction to when a C-SPAN caller knew better. He had the Democrats’ number, and Sam knew it. 

“Who shut down the government? You don't have to answer, I know who it is. It was the Democrats. Let’s put that to bed,” the caller said. 

It was eight Democratic Senators who decided to end this circus. The deal sailed through the Senate 60-40, then breezed through the House. Speaker Mike Johnson held the line and kept the GOP caucus together amid razor-thin margins. The House Freedom Caucus liked the deal, so the flanks were covered, and six House Democrats joined Republicans in ending this circus 222-209 on Wednesday.  

Recommended

Chaos Breaks Out in This City After Anti-ICE Protesters Clash With Police Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY SNAP

40-plus days of pain, so Democrats could stroke their egos and show that they’re ‘fighting’ Trump. It’s not a fight when you get bulldozed, kids. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaos Breaks Out in This City After Anti-ICE Protesters Clash With Police Jeff Charles
US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul Dmitri Bolt
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Lay Waste to This Fraud-Ridden Immigration Program Jeff Charles
Is the Biden-Obama Bromance Over? Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Blames Climate Change for Slow Rebuild of Pacific Palisades Amy Curtis
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chaos Breaks Out in This City After Anti-ICE Protesters Clash With Police Jeff Charles
Advertisement