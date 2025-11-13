Former CNN Host Explains How the Dems' Shutdown Defeat Could Led to the Party's Implosion

Let’s get this out of the way: I’ll believe it when I see it. Then again, it wouldn’t shock me, given the Democratic Party’s mainlining of whacko policy positions, egged on by leftists and supported by unhinged white progressive women. NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, who is now sporting a moustache where he looks like he’s starring in a bad telenovela—at the very least, he looks like the creepy Italian guy from EuroTrip—explained how the Democrats’ defeat in the Schumer shutdown could signal the end of the party as we know it. The left-of-center party we grew up with is about to get wiped away by the far left.

Cuomo explained last night, asking why the hardcore liberals were so incensed about ending the shutdown. Was there another deal on the table that we don’t know about? The agreement that ended the shutdown is one where the Democrats did get bupkis. The lefty contingent even went so far as to insinuate that there was some corrupt bargain between the eight Senate Democrats who joined the Republicans to end this circus. Cuomo added that perhaps this vote was a line in the sand—a clear declaration that they were splintering from the main party. The leftists are poised to take over. We’ll see. But the signs are there.

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo: "I think the Democratic Party, as we know it, is about to end."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/GmnuVnrAwk — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 13, 2025

Nancy Pelosi, who kept the most left-wing cohorts of her caucus in line, is retiring. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY_ is likely to get the boot as leader. He might even hang it up, based on his dismal fundraising numbers. And Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who isn’t suited to lead House Democrats, is already facing dozens of party members signaling they might not even want him as leader next session.

Who knows, but if the Democrats run on socialism a la Mamdani, hating Jews, wanting to transgender everyone, allowing men in women’s locker rooms, and supporting Hamas-like candidates, they will implode. And the GOP will have the political opportunity of a lifetime.

