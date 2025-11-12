And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded
Minnesota Court Hands Gun-Control Loss to State Over Binary Triggers
Newsom Silent on UC Berkeley TPUSA Riot While He Attends UN Climate Summit...
Guess How Many CA Drivers Licenses Were Illegally Issued to Foreigners?
President Trump Formally Requests a Pardon for Netanyahu in Letter to Israeli President
Scott Jennings Destroys CNN Panelist Over Absurd Trump-Venezuela Theory
Winning America’s Future Through Energy and Innovation
Tipsheet

Trump Did Not Just Say *That* to the Syrian President

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 12, 2025 2:30 PM
Syrian Presidency press office via AP

President Trump is hilarious. Sorry, the Left can hate him all they want, but the man is elite regarding throwing zingers that would leave the panicans and the press aghast. When he met the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he brought up how the Japanese can be sneaky, referencing the Pearl Harbor attacks. Now, the president is quipping that the Syrian president could have multiple wives.  

Trump met with the Middle Eastern leader this week at the White House, gifting him some cologne.  

“The other one is for your wife. How many wives?” said the president 

“One,” replied President Ahmed al-Sharaa. 

“With you guys, I never know,” said Trump. 

How can you not laugh at this? It’s amazing. The Trump administration recently lifted sanctions on Damascus, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, following a lengthy and bloody civil war that the Obama administration couldn’t handle. That crew suffered paralysis by analysis, and they got a horrible policy case of ‘dog-bites-car’ when al-Assad crossed their red line, which was the use of chemical weapons. The exiled Syrian dictator gassed his own people in 2013, and Obama did nothing.  

Al-Assad was defeated and fled the country in December 2024. Trump said he lifted the sanctions to give the new government a chance to rebuild. 

