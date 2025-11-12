Trump Did Not Just Say *That* to the Syrian President

President Trump is hilarious. Sorry, the Left can hate him all they want, but the man is elite regarding throwing zingers that would leave the panicans and the press aghast. When he met the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he brought up how the Japanese can be sneaky, referencing the Pearl Harbor attacks. Now, the president is quipping that the Syrian president could have multiple wives.

Trump met with the Middle Eastern leader this week at the White House, gifting him some cologne.

Lmaooo. Trump gave the President of Syria a bottle of Trump cologne earlier this week when he visited the White House.



“The other one is for your wife. How many wives?”



“One.”



“With you guys, I never know.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/3mUqwCIxva — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 12, 2025

“The other one is for your wife. How many wives?” said the president

“One,” replied President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“With you guys, I never know,” said Trump.

How can you not laugh at this? It’s amazing. The Trump administration recently lifted sanctions on Damascus, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, following a lengthy and bloody civil war that the Obama administration couldn’t handle. That crew suffered paralysis by analysis, and they got a horrible policy case of ‘dog-bites-car’ when al-Assad crossed their red line, which was the use of chemical weapons. The exiled Syrian dictator gassed his own people in 2013, and Obama did nothing.

Al-Assad was defeated and fled the country in December 2024. Trump said he lifted the sanctions to give the new government a chance to rebuild.

