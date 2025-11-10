SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, But Good Luck, Bro

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 10, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

An anti-Trump federal judge appointed under the Reagan presidency is stepping down because he can no longer remain silent over what he feels is the erosion of the rule of law, or something. Judges usually keep their mouths shut on most issues, though that doesn’t seem to be the case on anything involving Trump. Mark Wolf said he’s stepping down so he can speak more freely, opening a vacancy where President Trump can pick a worthy successor (via Fox News):

A federal judge appointed by former President Ronald Reagan announced in an op-ed published Sunday that he resigned from his position, relinquishing his lifetime appointment to speak out against President Donald Trump, whom he views as eroding judicial independence and using the law to reward allies and punish opponents. 

Mark Wolf, who was appointed by Reagan in 1985, said in The Atlantic that he had looked forward to serving on the bench for the rest of his life but felt compelled to resign. 

"My reason is simple: I no longer can bear to be restrained by what judges can say publicly or do outside the courtroom. President Donald Trump is using the law for partisan purposes, targeting his adversaries while sparing his friends and donors from investigation, prosecution, and possible punishment," he wrote. 

"This is contrary to everything that I have stood for in my more than 50 years in the Department of Justice and on the bench. The White House’s assault on the rule of law is so deeply disturbing to me that I feel compelled to speak out. Silence, for me, is now intolerable." 

Typical anti-Trump move. They always cede their ground always. This judge is going to go on some outlets, do some segments, and no one is going to care. Once Trump is gone, he’ll be unemployed living off his pension, whereas the MAGA movement will continue. He could potentially stop some of the stuff he finds overreaching while sitting on the bench now. He can’t do that off from it, and now a pro-Trump judge is going to fill his vacancy.  

Not smart, judge. But see ya. 

